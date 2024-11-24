// Pinned The Eagles ruled out wide receiver DeVonta Smith on Friday for their road game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Smith did not participate in any of the three practices this week. Smith was seen walking up the tunnel back to the locker room with a noticeable limp following last Thursday’s victory over the Washington Commanders. He initially popped up on the injury report with a hamstring issue on Nov. 6, the first day of practice following the Eagles’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since then, Smith has been on the injury report every day with the hamstring injury, although he did not have a game status going into their Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys or the Week 11 matchup with the Commanders. Now, the Eagles will look to depth receivers like Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson to step up in Smith’s absence. Meanwhile, the Eagles have placed Bryce Huff on injured reserve after he was scheduled to undergo wrist surgery on Thursday. The 26-year-old defensive end injured his left wrist in warm-ups before the Eagles’ game against the Jaguars on Nov. 3. He attempted to play through the injury, wearing a cast over his hand for the last two games. By placing Huff on injured reserve, the Eagles have opened up a spot on the active roster. That spot could very likely go to Britain Covey. The Eagles activated Covey on Saturday from injured reserve. He had been out since suffering a broken shoulder blade in the Week 3 win against New Orleans. The Eagles opened Covey’s 21-day practice window this week, and he was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. But no longer carrying a game status heading into Sunday, all signs point to Covey taking the field and Huff’s spot on the 53-man roster. Covey’s return is welcomed by the Eagles during a week in which they’ll be without DeVonta Smith, who is out with a hamstring injury. Covey was active in the offense while the Eagles dealt with an injury to A.J. Brown early in the season. Expect to see him used similarly on Sunday with Smith out. The Eagles likely will need secondary contributions from Covey and Jahan Dotson in the passing game, which will primarily flow through Brown, tight end Dallas Goedert, and running back Saquon Barkley. While Covey was out, rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean filled in exceptionally well for Covey at punt returner. DeJean is averaging 11.8 yards per return, which ranks fifth in the league for players with at least 14 returns. Covey, though, has been among the NFL leaders over the last two seasons in punt return yards. In addition to activating Covey on Saturday, the Eagles also elevated tight end C.J. Uzomah as the third option at the position on Sunday. — Jeff Neiburg and Olivia Reiner