Eagles training camp updates: How the roster battles are playing out; latest injury news; what to expect on Day 2

How did new Eagle Bryce Huff look?

While spring drills involve mostly passing plays, and the same applies to non-contact training camp practices, we did get our first glimpse of Barkley getting handoffs. He broke into the second level on a trap play that sealed off Carter for his best carry of the workout.

Run downs allowed Fangio to work on his base defense. His five-man front had outside linebacker Bryce Huff on the left side. Huff was essentially a pass rush specialist with the New York Jets. He had to defend the run at times, but not often on early downs. Can he be effective in that role, or at least set the edge so that the interior linemen and off-ball linebackers get to the ball?