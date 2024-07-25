Eagles training camp updates: How the roster battles are playing out; latest injury news; what to expect on Day 2
New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will meet with the media prior to the second day of practice.
The Eagles return to the field Thursday for a second straight day of training camp practice, set to begin around 10 a.m.
Prior to practice, new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will address the media. Once practice wraps up, select players will take part in interviews.
Landon Dickerson (lacerated toe) and Brett Toth (hamstring) missed practice on Wednesday and are considered day-to-day.
Rookie Cooper DeJean (hamstring) was placed on the non-football injury list and is expected to miss three weeks.
After the first day of practice, Jeff McLane offered up a first look at the Eagles' unofficial depth chart.
How did new Eagle Bryce Huff look?
While spring drills involve mostly passing plays, and the same applies to non-contact training camp practices, we did get our first glimpse of Barkley getting handoffs. He broke into the second level on a trap play that sealed off Carter for his best carry of the workout.
Run downs allowed Fangio to work on his base defense. His five-man front had outside linebacker Bryce Huff on the left side. Huff was essentially a pass rush specialist with the New York Jets. He had to defend the run at times, but not often on early downs. Can he be effective in that role, or at least set the edge so that the interior linemen and off-ball linebackers get to the ball?
Photos from Day 1 of Eagles training camp
Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts downplay offseason reports about their relationship
The ever-important dynamic between Hurts and Sirianni has been subject to scrutiny. Hurts gave measured answers about Sirianni’s job security in January following the team’s late-season collapse and was similarly measured when asked about Sirianni being willing to cede some control of the offense to Kellen Moore at the conclusion of organized team activities early last month, saying he didn’t know how to answer the question.
According to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Hurts’ answer to the question “disappointed several key members of the Eagles’ organization.”
Day 1 depth chart: How the roster battles are playing out early
I’ll have more of an in-depth look, ahem, at the depth chart in another post soon, but here’s a quick rundown on how key positional battles looked on the first day:
At outside cornerback, Isaiah Rodgers was first up with the starters. Kelee Ringo got some snaps with the first team, as well. Rookie Quinyon Mitchell should be in the mix, as well, for the spot opposite Darius Slay, but he ran with the twos on this day. He could have a better shot at slot cornerback (more on that later).
Saquon Barkley is 'bought in' and ready to do 'whatever it takes'
Saquon Barkley, like everyone else, also is getting accustomed to a new offense. Throughout the team periods, Barkley took plenty of handoffs from Jalen Hurts and even snared some passes out of the backfield. He’s getting used to running behind a new offensive line, which he said was the reason why he wanted to play in Philadelphia in the first place.
“I had a run today where it just felt natural,” Barkley said of working with the offensive line. “It felt like we’ve been doing this for a long time. I kind of set the linebacker up, and I went front door. It was wide open. We got a big gain on them. I’m looking forward to [more of] that.”
Is James Bradberry trade bait?
James Bradberry’s move to safety seems complete. He was with the second unit. Coach Nick Sirianni had announced the veteran cornerback was changing positions in the spring, but Bradberry tweaked something early in minicamp and didn’t practice. So this was our first chance to see him in the new role. He wasn’t tested much, though, and I still find it hard to believe that he’ll be on the 53-man roster come late August.
The Eagles need some safety depth, but they’d love to move Bradberry and get some cap savings with the second of the three-year, $38 million contract he signed last offseason that’s guaranteed. I can’t imagine any team wants to take him on as an option at cornerback, especially after last season, but maybe showcasing him enough at safety can entice an offer?
— Jeff McLane
Howie Roseman addresses Eagles staffing changes
The Eagles moved on from Ted Rath, their vice president of player performance. That move was the most notable among the various staff changes the Eagles announced in early June.
Rath was named the NFL’s top strength and conditioning coach for a second time following the 2022 season, which ended with a loss in Super Bowl LVII. But the team took a step back in 2023, and some Eagles staff members felt some players were not in the shape they needed to be in late last season.
Eagles injury update after first day of camp
Cooper DeJean was placed on the active non-football injury list (NFI) after he suffered a hamstring injury during the break. The rookie defensive back is expected to miss the next three weeks, which would likely sideline him through the first two preseason games. The Eagles obviously have high hopes for their second-round draft pick, but the setback could thwart plans the team might have had for giving him an immediate role on defense.
Guard Landon Dickerson sat out practice with a lacerated toe injury. (Did he slip slide into a sharp blade of hay?) Dickerson’s absence from minicamp in June was excused. Offensive lineman Brett Toth didn’t practice because of a hamstring injury. Both players are expected to be day-to-day.