Eagles training camp news: Birds release their first 'unofficial' depth chart; latest injury updates, schedule

Who will be the Eagles' backup quarterback: Kenny Pickett or Tanner McKee?

The opportunities to compete for roster spots will continue on Friday when the Eagles visit the Baltimore Ravens in their first preseason game (7:30 p.m., NBCSP+). At quarterback, Nick Sirianni hasn’t confirmed who will start or play, but both Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee, the Eagles’ third-string quarterback last season, will likely take plenty of reps throughout the preseason.

While everything in training camp is framed as a competition, the roles at quarterback going into the season are well-defined. With Jalen Hurts as their franchise starting quarterback, the Eagles acquired Pickett and a 2024 fourth-round pick from the Steelers in March for a 2024 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks to fill Marcus Mariota’s vacated role as the backup. The remaining two years on Pickett’s contract are fully guaranteed ($4.61 million total), according to Over the Cap.