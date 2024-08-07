Eagles training camp news: Birds release their first 'unofficial' depth chart; latest injury updates, schedule
The Eagles have one more practice before Friday night's preseason opener in Baltimore.
The Eagles will be out on the practice field Wednesday for the final time before Friday night's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens (7:30 p.m.).
Practice is set to begin at 10 a.m. and appears to be taking place outside despite the wet weather. Nick Sirianni is expected to address the media about 20 minutes before practice starts.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who left Monday's practice with a shoulder injury, could miss some time. But according to Jeff McLane, the injury is not considered to be a long-term one.
The Eagles only home game of the preseason is Aug. 24 against the Vikings. They'll open the regular season Sept. 6 against the Packers in Brazil.
Some thoughts on the Eagles' 'unofficial' depth chart
The Eagles on Tuesday released an unofficial depth chart ahead of their first preseason game (Friday night at Baltimore), and the key word here is unofficial, since it was compiled by members of the media relations department — not Howie Roseman.
It is, however, our first real look at how the Eagles are laying their roster out in training camp.
Watch: Nick Sirianni's press conference
Who will be the Eagles' backup quarterback: Kenny Pickett or Tanner McKee?
The opportunities to compete for roster spots will continue on Friday when the Eagles visit the Baltimore Ravens in their first preseason game (7:30 p.m., NBCSP+). At quarterback, Nick Sirianni hasn’t confirmed who will start or play, but both Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee, the Eagles’ third-string quarterback last season, will likely take plenty of reps throughout the preseason.
While everything in training camp is framed as a competition, the roles at quarterback going into the season are well-defined. With Jalen Hurts as their franchise starting quarterback, the Eagles acquired Pickett and a 2024 fourth-round pick from the Steelers in March for a 2024 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks to fill Marcus Mariota’s vacated role as the backup. The remaining two years on Pickett’s contract are fully guaranteed ($4.61 million total), according to Over the Cap.
Injuries are piling up at safety. What's next?
Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a shoulder injury on Monday that sidelined him the next day. The injury isn’t considered long-term, according to the Eagles. Was that spin? I checked with a few team sources, and from what I understand, Gardner-Johnson could miss a little time, but it’s not a significant setback. The Eagles were already a little thin at safety and one visual at practice spoke to those depth concerns. Gardner-Johnson watched practice and during team drills stood near one end zone with two other injured safeties — rookie Cooper DeJean (hamstring) and Sydney Brown (knee).
Avonte Maddox took Gardner-Johnson’s spot with the first defense ahead of James Bradberry, who had jumped up from the second unit the day before in spot duty. With Quinyon Mitchell getting more time at slot cornerback, Maddox’s future may be mostly at safety. NFL safeties are increasingly converted corners, and the Eagles have their share.
» READ MORE: Eagles practice observations: C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s replacement; more of Kellen Moore’s offense
— Jeff McLane
Isaiah Rodgers could earn a starting spot a cornerback
Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is seen after almost every Eagles practice with a smile and spending time with his young daughter, Maliyah, whom he held in his arms Tuesday afternoon while teammates were interviewed in and around the media tent. On the field, he just might be staking his claim to the outside cornerback job opposite Darius Slay.
The Eagles’ retooled cornerback lineup offered one of the most intriguing roster battles entering training camp, and Rodgers has been the one most consistently taking first-team reps over the last week. But after practice Monday, Rodgers disagreed that he was leading a pack that includes Kelee Ringo, Quinyon Mitchell, Eli Ricks, Josh Jobe, and others.
Did Tyler Steen lose his starting spot while out with injury?
Tyler Steen participated in team drills a day after returning from an ankle injury. He may have lost his spot at right guard with the first offense. Mekhi Becton maintained that role, although Steen did get some reps with the starters. I think it’s too early to say that Steen got “Wally Pipped.” Becton hasn’t been consistent since taking his place. But the expectation here was that the Eagles would give Steen, a 2023 third-rounder, every opportunity to win that job. His supposed demotion could be temporary.
Center Cam Jurgens returned to action after walking off late in practice Monday. He has an illness and was limited the next day. Brett Toth took over at center when Jurgens stepped out. When right tackle Lane Johnson and left guard Landon Dickerson were given a reduction in their workloads, Fred Johnson and Toth replaced them, respectively. Rookie Trevor Keegan then filled in for Toth.
A look at the Eagles training camp and preseason schedule
After Wednesday's practice, the Eagles won't hit the practice again before Friday night's preseason opener in Baltimore against Ravens. Here are some more key dates fans should know ...
Aug. 9: First preseason game, Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30 p.m. (Cozi TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, 94.1 WIP)
Aug. 13: Joint practice against the New England Patriots at 11 a.m. in Foxborough, Mass.
Aug. 15: Second preseason game, Eagles at New England Patriots, 7 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)
Aug. 24: Final preseason game, Minnesota Vikings at Eagles, 1 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)
Aug. 27: Roster cut from 80 to 53 players by 4 p.m.
Sept. 6: Week 1, Green Bay Packers at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (Peacock, NBC10, 94.1 WIP)
— Rob Tornoe