Eagles roster cuts: 4 players released; all eyes on Howie Roseman ahead of deadline
Roseman already traded for wide receiver Jahan Dotson. Will there be more deals before the deadline?
The Eagles will need to cut their roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Teams can claim players through Wednesday morning.
All the Eagles roster cuts, so far
Here a list of every Eagles player who has been let go by the Birds through Tuesday morning, according to the team, in alphabetical order:
Offense
Quarterback Will Grier
Offensive lineman Max Scharping
Cornerback Zech McPhearson says goodbye to Philly
It looks like Zech McPhearson won't be back with the Eagles for a fourth season.
The fourth-year defender out of Texas Tech thanked Philly and its fans on social media Monday, ahead of the NFL's deadline for teams to trim their rosters down to 53 players.
All eyes on Howie Roseman ahead of the deadline
The Eagles began the process of whittling their roster down to 53 players after Saturday’s preseason finale vs. the Vikings.
A year ago, the team held two practices ahead of the Tuesday 4 p.m. deadline, which allowed bubble roster players to make a last impression. The Eagles had no such workouts scheduled this year.
'I know I’ll fit right in': New Eagles WR Jahan Dotson ready for the season to start
Since Jahan Dotson arrived in Philly last week in a trade with the Washington Commanders, he’s been studying the playbook with the help of receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, including the morning before Saturday's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. He had another session with his position coach scheduled for later that night, all in an effort to prepare him to dive into game action with the season beginning in less than two weeks.
“I want to get on the field right away, so I’m going to do everything possible in my power to make sure that I’m ready when that opportunity comes,” Dotson said.
Eagles 2024 schedule
Next up after roster cuts? Actual football games.
The Eagles 2024 season kicks off with a rare Friday night game on Sept. 6 against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil. The game will stream exclusively on Peacock, but Birds fans in Philly can catch the game on NBC10.