Jason Kelce is ready to ban the Tush Push. Here’s why.

Reports surfaced that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants to ban the Brotherly Shove, according to The Athletic.

The Brotherly Shove — or Tush Push — has been subject to intense discussion and debate since the Eagles first started running the play in 2022. Jason and Travis Kelce named fans of their podcast, New Heights, “92 percenters” in honor of the play’s 92% success rate (give or take).

But after the latest reports that Goodell is determined to ban the play in 2024, Jason Kelce is ready to give it up.

“Listen, ban it,” the Eagles center said on Wednesday’s episode of the show. “At this point, I don’t care. I’m over the discussion about it.”

The Brotherly Shove quarterback sneak is different because of the extra push the quarterback gets from the tight ends in the back of the formation. The Eagles, who got help from a Scottish rugby coach in developing it, now run the play on almost every third- or fourth-and-1 situation, as well as in short-yardage goal-line situations.

But if the pushes in the back are banned for next season, teams still would be able to run a standard quarterback sneak. With Jalen Hurts, one of the league’s best running quarterbacks, under center, and the Eagles’ past success with the quarterback sneak, Kelce is unconcerned if they have to abandon the push.

“That’s where I’m kind of like, whatever,” Kelce added. “We were really good at running quarterback sneaks before we did the push. I don’t think that it’s a necessary part for it. It certainly helps, there’s no question about it. I don’t have the energy to care about whether it gets banned or not. We’re going to run it right now because we’re good at it and it’s effective, and whatever they do next season, we’ll figure out a way to do something at a high level and make it effective.”

Kelce said on the show the Eagles already were 36-for-38 on quarterback sneaks before they started running the Brotherly Shove.

Despite Kelce’s willingness to give up the play, he was skeptical about the reasons players and the league want to see the play banned.

“If it’s for a health reason — I don’t think a lot of guys get injured on it, so I don’t think that’s a good reason,” Kelce said. “If it’s for an unfair advantage, we’ve already seen other teams do it at not as good as a success level, so I don’t know that it’s that big a competitive advantage.”

In other words, no one runs it as well as the Eagles. Multiple NFL and college teams have attempted versions of the play to varying degrees of success.

“Every first down, it’s first-and-9,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this season of his team’s success on the play. “You’ve seen it across the league: People can’t do it like we can do it. ... So I’m making my plea right there. Don’t ban this play. If everyone could do it, everyone would. Where are the cameras? [Looks into camera] If everybody could do it, everybody would do it.”

Eagles opponents have varied opinions on the play.

Ahead of Sunday night’s prime-time showdown against the Birds, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he does not have an issue with the play, while Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, whose team still has to face the Eagles twice this season, joked on X that the Eagles’ “brain cells hate this play.”

There also was a push — no pun intended — to ban the Brotherly Shove last offseason, but that measure never rose to the level of being discussed during the most recent NFL owners meetings. It sounds like that could change this time around.