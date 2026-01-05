Four NFL coaches fired on Black Monday, including ex-Eagles coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Philly native Kevin Stefanski

For the teams that made the playoffs, this is just another Monday of preparation for the next game, as coaches now have their eyes set on a Lombardi Trophy. For the teams that ended their regular seasons this week, it’s Black Monday — a day where big changes are made on the coaching side, with teams hoping for a better result next season.

Last year, there were seven coaching changes, but only one coach fired on Black Monday: Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson, who was let go by the Jacksonville Jaguars after a 4-13 season, his third with the team. This year, four have already been let go since the regular season ended Sunday night.

It started with the Atlanta Falcons firing Raheem Morris Sunday night. On Monday, three more coaches were dismissed: Jonathan Gannon (Arizona Cardinals), Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns), and Pete Carroll (Las Vegas Raiders).

Two coaches didn’t even make it to the end of the season. Brian Daboll and Brian Callahan were fired by the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans, respectively, during the season.

That brings the total to six coaching changes, one behind last year — but it’s still early. Here’s a closer look at the four coaches fired since Sunday …

Jonathan Gannon

Gannon was the latest to get fired on Black Monday. The 43-year-old coach was hired from the Eagles in 2023, signing a five-year deal that drew allegations of tampering against the Cardinals due to the timing of hiring, so quickly after the Eagles’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The issue was resolved by swapping draft picks.

Now, the Cardinals have parted ways with the former Eagles defensive coordinator after a 15-36 (.294) record over three seasons. This season, the Cardinals finished with a 3-14 record, the worst of Gannon’s tenure, losing more games (14) than the rest of the NFC West combined (13).

Pete Carroll

While the Cardinals gave Gannon three seasons to try to get the team together, the Raiders weren’t so patient with Carroll, who was fired after just one season at the helm.

Las Vegas was one four teams with a 3-14 record this season, but thanks to tiebreakers they’ll have the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL draft. The Raiders had already fired offensive coordinator (and former Eagles coach) Chip Kelly during the season. Of the 3-14 teams, only New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn remains.

Notably, Tom Brady — who will be on the call for the Eagles’ wild-card game on Fox Sunday — will be part of the Raiders’ search for a new head coach.

Kevin Stefanski

A day after Browns fans celebrated Myles Garrett breaking the single-season sack record, they woke up to news that Stefanski, a former two-time NFL coach of the year, was also added to the unemployed list after six seasons in Cleveland.

Overall, Stefanski went 45-56 (.446) with the Browns, the franchise’s best winning percentage since Bill Belichick’s short tenure in Cleveland in the early 1990s (not counting the eight games Gregg Williams served as the team’s interim coach in 2018).

Stefanski is a Wayne native who played quarterback at St. Joseph’s Prep and Penn.

Raheem Morris

Morris will be joining Stefanski, Gannon, and Carroll on the hunt for new jobs. The Falcons fired Morris, along with general manager Terry Fontenot to kick off Black Monday, despite Atlanta ending the season with four consecutive wins and tied for first place in the NFC South with an 8-9 record. It was Morris’ second straight 8-9 finish.