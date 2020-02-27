The combine, which was created as a way to conveniently centralize the evaluation of incoming NFL prospects, dates back to 1982 (and has taken place in Indianapolis since 1987). Eisen said after the NFL Network launched back in 2003, they had to prove to teams and the competition committee they could cover the event without interfering with the evaluation process. Then coaches began to tell Eisen and the crew they learned more watching the NFL Network’s coverage of workouts then attending them in person.