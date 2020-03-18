Good morning, Eagles fans. How’s free agency treating you? Hopefully this newsletter finds you in good health and you haven’t gotten too stir crazy while social distancing. The NFL is doing its best to help you keep your mind off things, with a new collective bargaining agreement to parse and the free agency tampering period underway. Tom Brady is likely heading to Tampa, Dak Prescott was franchise-tagged, DeAndre Hopkins was traded for a questionable return, and Byron Jones is headed to Miami.

The Eagles are likely doing their due diligence on the free agent receivers still available, but could a play for one of the top receivers in this year’s draft be more prudent? More on that later.

If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here​. I want to know what you think, what we should add, and what you want to read, so send me feedback by email or on Twitter @EJSmith94.

EJ Smith (earlybirds@inquirer.com)

Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb is one of the top prospects at wide receiver in this year's draft class.
Charlie Neibergall / AP
Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb is one of the top prospects at wide receiver in this year's draft class.

Leaping for Lamb

The Eagles entered this offseason with a glaring need to reimagine their wide receiving corps, and watched two of the best at the position get traded elsewhere on the opening day of the free agency tampering period.

With DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs headed elsewhere and a crop of free agent wide receivers more suited to be complementary pieces rather than No. 1 targets, the Eagles will need to revamp the position through the draft barring something unforeseen.

They picked a good year to need receivers, this is considered the best wideout class in recent memory by many critics, both in top-end talent and depth. If the Eagles want one of the top three prospects, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb or one of Alabama’s duo of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, they’ll likely have to trade up to secure them.

There are a few teams who could be fitting trade partners, especially with the movement taking place during free agency. The San Francisco 49ers traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 13 overall pick in next month’s draft. The 49ers could certainly use wide receiver help, but they’re reportedly interested in shopping one of their two first-rounders — No. 13 and No. 31 — to get more draft picks. Another potential partner could be the Atlanta Falcons at No. 16, but that’d leave the Eagles one spot behind the Denver Broncos, who also have a need for speed at receiver.

What would a move into the top 15 cost?

According to Pro Football Reference’s draft value chart, the Eagles would be close to market value if they offered the 49ers their first-rounder, a third-round pick, two fourths, and a fifth.

If history is any indication, the Steelers’ trade from No. 20 to the 10th pick in last year’s draft for Devin Bush could be a useful benchmark. It cost them the 10th and 52nd pick in 2019 and a third-rounder in this year’s draft. Even if the Eagles forfeited their second-rounder, they could use their draft capital to move back into position to get a guy earlier on Day 2. They have two third-rounders, three fourths, and two fifths to play with.

If one of Lamb, Ruggs, or Jeudy is who they covet, moving might make sense for an offense with a serious need to improve on the outside.

In need of cornerback help, the Eagles missed out on Byron Jones. He's off to Miami instead.
Patrick Smith / MCT
In need of cornerback help, the Eagles missed out on Byron Jones. He's off to Miami instead.

What you need to know about the Eagles

From the mailbag

The Eagles have 4 draft picks in the first 3 rounds of the draft. Which positions do you think they should prioritize with those picks? — Dan May (@dannmal) via Twitter.

Good question, Dan. This is assuming they don’t move up, which I think would be a wise move to find a sure thing at receiver when they’ve struggled to do so in the past. All of a sudden, the Eagles have quite a few needs defensively. I could see them drafting a safety, a corner, a linebacker, and a defensive end with their early picks. If they found a way to add a solid wide receiver in free agency — maybe even if they don’t — I could see them targeting someone like Xavier McKinney out of Alabama in the first round. Adding a guy like McKinney, who is compared to Malcolm Jenkins frequently, could shore up their secondary and lead to them drafting a solid receiver in the second and third round and hoping one of them emerges. A wideout like KJ Hamler (Penn State) or Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona St.) could be available in the second or maybe even third round of the draft and would be able to help right away.