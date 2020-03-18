Good question, Dan. This is assuming they don’t move up, which I think would be a wise move to find a sure thing at receiver when they’ve struggled to do so in the past. All of a sudden, the Eagles have quite a few needs defensively. I could see them drafting a safety, a corner, a linebacker, and a defensive end with their early picks. If they found a way to add a solid wide receiver in free agency — maybe even if they don’t — I could see them targeting someone like Xavier McKinney out of Alabama in the first round. Adding a guy like McKinney, who is compared to Malcolm Jenkins frequently, could shore up their secondary and lead to them drafting a solid receiver in the second and third round and hoping one of them emerges. A wideout like KJ Hamler (Penn State) or Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona St.) could be available in the second or maybe even third round of the draft and would be able to help right away.