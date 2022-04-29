The 2022 NFL draft is here, and the Inquirer’s team of Eagles insiders will have it covered all the way to pick No. 262.

Who's off the board? When do the Eagles pick next? What does this pick mean for the Birds?

Eagles land Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown

The course of the franchise was changed when GM Howie Roseman did the blockbuster deal with the Titans to acquire wide receiver A.J. Brown in exchange for draft picks No. 18 and No. 101 overall, as Brown agreed to a $100 million contract extension with the Eagles.

The Eagles wanted Brown enough to where they gave up the picks for a proven 24-year-old top target. They believe in him, and he’ll instantly improve an offense that was in need of another receiver. Will the gamble ultimately pay off? No matter what happens, fans will look back upon Thursday as a day to remember.

Jason Kelce, Jalen Hurts loved the Brown trade

Jason Kelce learned about the Brown trade as he watched the draft as part of Bleacher Report’s coverage. He was blown away by the deal, likened Roseman to Santa Claus, and put a face on how the offense feels to be getting a top receiver.

And then there’s Jalen Hurts, who in recent days had posted on Instagram that he had worked out with Brown and cited their close relationship. After the trade, the two couldn’t help but have a video chat as only two friends could in this situation.

The Eagles traded up in the draft

There’s a big reason why the Eagles gave up the 15th pick in the draft along with a fourth-round pick and two fifth-round picks just to move up two spots. That’d be to select Jordan Davis, the 6-foot-6, 341-pound defensive tackle.

We caught up with Davis in Las Vegas, and he was just excited. He’s happy to be reunited with Eagles defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, who once recruited him to Georgia. And he’s thrilled for his mom, who already had been an Eagles fan.

If it seemed like the selection was meant to be, Davis was in fact the player that The Inquirer’s Eagles beat writers had traded up to select in mock drafts, written about, and discussed the most leading up to the draft.

Party at the Linc