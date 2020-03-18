The pandemic is bad already; about 6,000 infected and more than 100 dead in the U.S. as of Tuesday night, and it’s going to get much worse. I’ve been saying this for weeks. The NFL is a global league, and around the world millions of people are going to get sick, hundreds of thousands will get very sick, and tens of thousands will die. COVID-19 will reveal cracks in our government, spotlight fissures in our society, and amplify flaws in our character.