Which players will the Eagles take in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft?

We likely won’t know for sure until late Thursday, but it’s looking like the Eagles could pair some help on the defensive side with yet another wide receiver with their two picks in the first round of tonight’s draft.

ESPN’s top NFL Draft gurus Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay both think the Eagles could pick Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams — who is still recovering from a torn left ACL — with the 15th pick. They also both agree that the Eagles second pick in the first round could be Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie.

The NFL Network’s resident draft expert and former Eagles scout Daniel Jeremiah also has the Eagles taking McDuffie with the No. 18 pick. But instead of taking a receiver, Jeremiah predicts the Birds will “steal” safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 15 pick.

It’s worth pointing out that both McShay and Jeremiah both had the Eagles selecting DeVonta Smith in their final mock drafts last year, while Kiper had the Birds selecting cornerback Jaycee Horn, who was ultimately taken by the Carolina Panthers but missed most of the season with a fractured foot.

It’s not just the national pundits that think the Birds will walk away with another receiver. Eagles beat writer Josh Tolentino thinks the team could take Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson with the No. 15 pick, while columnist Marcus Hayes thinks they may snag USC’s Drake London with the No. 18 pick. Jeff McLane thinks the team will focus on defense and trade up to the No. 11 spot to land Jordan Davis, the standout defensive tackle from Georgia.

Here is a roundup of the players national media pundits think the Eagles could end up selecting in the first round:

Mel Kiper, ESPN

No. 15: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Williams would likely be the No. 1 receiver off the board if he didn’t tear the ACL in his left knee in the national title game in January. He’s explosive but might miss some time early in the season. This would mean back-to-back-to-back first-round receivers for the Eagles, who might just move on from Jalen Reagor.

No. 18: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

This could be a defensive end, but the No. 2 corner spot on the other side of Darius Slay is a huge hole. McDuffie is a tough and physical corner with versatility.

Todd McShay, ESPN

No. 15: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Another year, another first-round wideout for the Eagles. And while Williams is still recovering from a torn left ACL, he is a burner who can beat you over the top in the vertical game or after the catch. Having Williams and DeVonta Smith running routes would ease some pressure on quarterback Jalen Hurts, even though we won’t see both wideouts on the field right away.

No. 18: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

No. 15: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Hamilton is my No. 5 player in the 2022 draft class. This would be an absolute steal for Howie Roseman and the Eagles.

No. 18: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

McDuffie is one of my favorite players in the draft class. He’s smart, tough and instinctive. He’d fit in beautifully across from Darius Slay.

Peter King, NBC Sports

No. 15: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Flip a coin here. Davis or Trent McDuffie. (And won’t WIP have a good laugh at my expense when the pick is neither guy.) But I’ll go with Davis because of his freakish athleticism at 335, his ability to impact the game all over the defensive front, and the prospect that he can succeed Fletcher Cox (32 in December) as the toughest guy to block on the Philadelphia defensive front. The best thing I heard about Davis after his 4.78-second dash at the combine (at 341 pounds) was from one coach who thought Davis could play nose on first down and three-technique (the interior rush player) on second and third downs. That’s not common. He didn’t have great college production—19.5 tackles behind the line in 47 games at Georgia—and that would be a big concern to me. But someone will take him in the middle of the round, because he’s got such great potential.

No. 22 (proposed trade with Green Bay): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Dart throw. Howie Roseman could trade down again here. The receiver and corner markets, both of which he needs to hit before the end of day two, don’t align with what’s left on the board in this mock. Lloyd had experience doing everything in 32 starts over three Utah seasons. His 43 career tackles for loss show he’s a play-wrecker in the run game too. One other point about Lloyd, wherever he goes: NFL Network will have an emotional feature story Thursday night about the two Utah players lost to gun violence in 2021. I’m told Lloyd’s words will be emotional and heavy in the piece—he was the Utah captain who had a huge burden on his shoulders helping his teammates get through the double-ordeal.

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

No. 15: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Simply put, Williams is everything the Eagles were hoping Jalen Reagor would be. And remember, a year ago, Philly had pretty good luck taking a Bama star coming off a torn ACL (Landon Dickerson).

No. 18: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

McDuffie is a little smaller than what the Eagles like at the position, but he’s scheme versatile, and his ability to play different coverages will, I think, appeal to coordinator Jonathan Gannon. And he’s a top-notch kid who’s been as impressive in team interviews as any player in the entire class.

No. 15: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

It’s never a bad idea to add receivers from Alabama! DeVonta Smith was a marvel as a rookie after the Eagles took him 10th overall out of ‘Bama last year. Williams would be another tremendous target who creates splash plays downfield and stretches defenses vertically. QB Jalen Hurts will have a chance to cement his position as the Eagles’ leader for years to come.

No. 18: Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

The Eagles got their receiver with their first selection of the round. Now, they get the CB they covet, someone who can play opposite Darius Slay. On film, Booth looks like he would be comfortable in any system; he would adapt well to Philly’s zone-heavy scheme.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

No. 15: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The Eagles feel like a prime candidate to dip back into the WR pool, despite their first-round investments the last few years.

No. 18: Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa

Linderbaum’s highly rated but falling because ... people don’t want a center? He gets Jason Kelce comps, so why not grab him to replace ... Jason Kelce?

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

No. 15: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

With the first of two first-round picks, the Eagles select a high-energy power rusher in Karlaftis. The Boilermakers star would give Philly another plug-and-play option on its defensive line, providing an immediate boost to the rotation of Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, and Derek Barnett while giving the team a young defensive end to build the line around long-term.

No. 18: Trent McDuffie, DB, Washington

The Eagles look to the cornerback spot with their second first-rounder, grabbing a competitive and nimble Husky in McDuffie here. He’s an instinctive defender with excellent blitzing skills, giving Philly an instant upgrade in the secondary.

Cris Collinsworth, Pro Football Focus

No. 15: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

The Eagles are doing backflips to get Hamilton here. His 4.59-second 40-yard dash knocks him down a bit, but his in-game range is something you would never question. I think that is why that time surprised people. Hamilton's size will allow him to cover any tight end, but he also played man coverage on the slot receivers at Notre Dame. He never seemed to struggle in the slot, even against the smaller, quicker wideouts. He must be careful with tackles to the head, which may be a height issue. It was tough for the QB to throw over or around him when he blitzed off the edge.

No. 18: Jordan Davis, DT, Alabama

Davis is 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, and an amazing athlete for someone so large. He runs a 4.78-second 40, and his biggest limitation is that he will only play on first and second down. Still, this is a league of light boxes. And when you have that, you need to be able to stop the run on early downs with a big defensive lineman so you can add a defensive back in coverage. Davis is a unique talent inside who is still athletic enough to add some pressure on early downs. His lateral steps make blockers whiff. He is a bull-rusher and run-stuffer you will never regret having on your team.

No. 15: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

The Eagles need to begin thinking about life without Fletcher Cox. The soon-to-be 32-year-old signed a 1-year deal this spring, so this could be his final season in Philadelphia. Jordan Davis was a monster in the 2021 season debut against Clemson. He has continued to dominate this year, and he continued to improve his draft stock with a 4.78 40 time at the combine.

No. 18: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Could the Eagles pull a Matt Millen and draft a first-round receiver for the third consecutive year? Given that Jalen Reagor is an absolute bust, it could certainly happen. However, the top receivers are off the board, so the Eagles could address another weakness, which is cornerback. Trent McDuffie isn’t six feet (5-11), but he has great cover skills.

