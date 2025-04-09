Skip to content
Eagles
Eagles mock draft roundup: No one can agree on which player — or position — the Birds will target

The Eagles have the last pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, meaning a lot can happen before they’re on the clock.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman will have a long wait on the first night of the draft — unless he makes a trade.
Thanks to their Super Bowl LIX win, the Eagles will likely be waiting a long time on draft night before they make their first selection — unless general manager Howie Roseman decides to make a trade. There are a lot of ways the draft board could shake out prior to their first-round pick, with numerous options available.

And our mock draft roundup shows just how uncertain experts are of which player the Eagles will select.

When do the Eagles pick? Unless Roseman makes a deal, the Eagles will make their first selection of the 2025 NFL draft at pick No. 32.

Which player are they most likely to take? There’s no consensus on who they’ll pick. We compiled picks from nine mock drafts — and a 10th that had the Eagles trading out of the first round — and no two had the Birds picking the same player.

What position will they target? While there’s still no majority here, three experts think the Eagles will take an edge rusher in the first round, after the departure of Josh Sweat in free agency, but none agreed on which one. Meanwhile, two mock drafts had the Eagles picking safeties, to replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson, including another Georgia Bulldog, Malaki Starks.

When is the NFL draft? The NFL draft starts on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wis. Rounds 2-3 will be on Friday, April 25, and Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday, April 26.

Where can I find out more? Get full coverage of the NFL draft on our draft page.