Eagles mock draft roundup: No one can agree on which player — or position — the Birds will target

Where can I find out more? Get full coverage of the NFL draft on our draft page .

When is the NFL draft? The NFL draft starts on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wis. Rounds 2-3 will be on Friday, April 25, and Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday, April 26.

What position will they target? While there’s still no majority here, three experts think the Eagles will take an edge rusher in the first round, after the departure of Josh Sweat in free agency, but none agreed on which one. Meanwhile, two mock drafts had the Eagles picking safeties, to replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson, including another Georgia Bulldog, Malaki Starks.

Which player are they most likely to take? There’s no consensus on who they’ll pick. We compiled picks from nine mock drafts — and a 10th that had the Eagles trading out of the first round — and no two had the Birds picking the same player.

When do the Eagles pick? Unless Roseman makes a deal, the Eagles will make their first selection of the 2025 NFL draft at pick No. 32.

And our mock draft roundup shows just how uncertain experts are of which player the Eagles will select.

Thanks to their Super Bowl LIX win, the Eagles will likely be waiting a long time on draft night before they make their first selection — unless general manager Howie Roseman decides to make a trade. There are a lot of ways the draft board could shake out prior to their first-round pick, with numerous options available.

NFL.com: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State : Zabel has experience at multiple spots along the O-line but could step in as a Day 1 starter at guard for Philly, replacing the departed Mekhi Becton . — Maurice Jones-Drew

CBS Sports: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State : Another WR isn’t the biggest need in Philly, but this team has such a large collection of talent it can afford to take a shot here. Plus, he’d be a great fit. Egbuka spent his entire college career as a No. 2 WR in the Buckeyes offense, destroys zone defenses and blocks his [butt] off in the run game. — Tom Fornelli

Yahoo! Sports: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon : Conerly is a perfect stash pick for the Eagles to put behind 34-year-old Lane Johnson . Conerly is a younger prospect who might benefit from playing behind Johnson for a couple seasons as he finishes out his career in Philadelphia. — Charles McDonald and Nate Tice

PFF: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College : After losing several defensive linemen in free agency, general manager Howie Roseman gets aggressive to move up ahead of the pack and replenish the Eagles’ front with a highly productive edge rusher in Ezeiruaku. The Boston College standout charted well in both pass-rush win rate (18.2%) and run-stop rate (10.1%) last season, making him an ideal option to become the next great edge rusher to wear the Kelly Green. — Mason Cameron

ESPN: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama : After recent left shoulder surgery, his health outlook for the start of his career is less clear. But this would be a classic example of the Eagles pouncing on a talented player who fell due to circumstance. Philly struck gold with a no-risk signing of Zack Baun last offseason, and the idea of a linebacker trio eventually composed of Baun, Nakobe Dean and Campbell is exciting. Campbell had 112 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and an interception last season. — Field Yates

The Athletic: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia : One of the smartest football players in this draft, Starks feels a lot like this year’s version of Brian Branch. He’s probably not fast enough to hold up as an outside corner, but he can play either safety spot or be a capable NFL nickel. He and Cooper DeJean together would be a lot of fun. — Nick Baumgardner

CBS Sports: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina : They traded Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Texans, so they replace him with a safety who can do a lot of things. Sydney Brown is still there, but this would be good competition for him — a player some compare to Derwin James. — Pete Prisco

Fox Sports: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M : Stewart needs plenty of polishing — which is why the Combine standout is still available — but he’d be given time to shine amid this talented cast. — Rob Rang

ESPN: James Pearce Jr., OLB, Tennessee : There are mixed opinions around the league on whether Pearce is a first-rounder, but he has the traits to develop into a speedy disrupter in the right system. He had 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons and ranked second in the nation in pressure rate last season (19.0%). — Mel Kiper

Despite all that uncertainty — that’s what happens when you have the last pick of the first round — here’s the latest on what some draft experts think the Eagles might do when the first round arrives on April 24 …

We compiled a list of recent NFL mock drafts, and no two had the Eagles picking the same player at No. 32. The experts didn’t even agree on which position the Birds would target, with no more than three picking the same position.

Unless general manager Howie Roseman makes a deal, the Eagles will make their first selection of the 2025 NFL Draft at pick No. 32. There’s a lot of ways the draft board could shake out prior to their first-round selection, and numerous options available.

We compiled a list of mock drafts, and no two drafts had the Birds picking the same player at No. 32. In two, the Eagles made a trade, although in one the Birds traded up, and in another, Roseman traded out of the first round entirely.

The experts didn’t even agree on which position the Birds could target, with three opting for an edge rusher, and two each for a safety and an offensive tackle. Others picked a wide receiver and linebacker.

» READ MORE: Eagles three-round mock draft: Birds get upgrades in the trenches and add versatile piece in secondary

Here’s the latest on what some draft experts think the Eagles might do when the first round arrives on April 24 …

ESPN: James Pearce Jr., OLB, Tennessee

Their take: There are mixed opinions around the league on whether Pearce is a first-rounder, but he has the traits to develop into a speedy disrupter in the right system. He had 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons and ranked second in the nation in pressure rate last season (19.0%). — Mel Kiper

Our take: His production, length, and explosiveness make him a first-round prospect, but a fair critique of his game lies in the one-dimensional nature of his rushing style, especially considering his profile might limit him to playing in obvious passing situations early on. — EJ Smith

Fox Sports: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Their take: Stewart needs plenty of polishing — which is why the Combine standout is still available — but he’d be given time to shine amid this talented cast. — Rob Rang

Our take: Physical traits define Stewart’s upside, but there’s plenty of projection required from the player he was last season for the Aggies to who he could become. Stewart had just 1½ sacks each of the last three seasons and wasn’t much more productive against the run, with 14 solo tackles last year. The upside is there, but the lack of production may scare some teams off. — EJ Smith

CBS Sports: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Their take: They traded Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Texans, so they replace him with a safety who can do a lot of things. Sydney Brown is still there, but this would be good competition for him — a player some compare to Derwin James. — Pete Prisco

Our take: South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori made an argument for one of the best workouts we’ve seen at the combine. He posted a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, a 43-inch vertical leap, and an 11-foot, 7-inch broad jump at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. — Devin Jackson

» READ MORE: Eagles draft: Is the team set at running back, or will it look to add more to a crowded room?

The Athletic: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Their take: One of the smartest football players in this draft, Starks feels a lot like this year’s version of Brian Branch. He’s probably not fast enough to hold up as an outside corner, but he can play either safety spot or be a capable NFL nickel. He and Cooper DeJean together would be a lot of fun. — Nick Baumgardner

Our take: The Eagles have become the Philly Dawgs, and Starks would be the latest addition to that trend. The 6-foot-1, 197-pounder finished his career with six interceptions and 17 passes defended and is a three-level playmaker, providing run support and playing as a single-high safety in Georgia’s secondary. … After trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, the Eagles don’t have a proven safety opposite Reed Blankenship. — Devin Jackson

ESPN: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Their take: After recent left shoulder surgery, his health outlook for the start of his career is less clear. But this would be a classic example of the Eagles pouncing on a talented player who fell due to circumstance. Philly struck gold with a no-risk signing of Zack Baun last offseason, and the idea of a linebacker trio eventually composed of Baun, Nakobe Dean and Campbell is exciting. Campbell had 112 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and an interception last season. — Field Yates

Our take: Campbell played his first three high school seasons at Timber Creek in Gloucester Township before transferring to IMG Academy. He has great instincts and feel for the linebacker position, combined with his elite closing speed and upside as a pass rusher coming off the edge. His coverage upside, though it still needs to be rounded out, makes him an enticing potential first-round selection, but he may be long gone before the Eagles pick at No. 32. — Devin Jackson

PFF: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

Their take: After losing several defensive linemen in free agency, general manager Howie Roseman gets aggressive to move up ahead of the pack and replenish the Eagles’ front with a highly productive edge rusher in Ezeiruaku. The Boston College standout charted well in both pass-rush win rate (18.2%) and run-stop rate (10.1%) last season, making him an ideal option to become the next great edge rusher to wear the Kelly Green. — Mason Cameron

Our take: If the Eagles are looking to continue adding smaller, athletic edge rushers well-suited for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system, Ezeiruaku could be a seamless fit. … He predictably struggled at times in the more physical elements of the position during his college career and might be limited to filling a designated pass-rusher role early in his career as a result. Still, he’s an intriguing prospect because of his length, pass-rush polish, and athleticism. — EJ Smith

» READ MORE: Eagles draft prospect tracker: A look at all the Birds' predraft visits so far

Yahoo! Sports: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Their take: Conerly is a perfect stash pick for the Eagles to put behind 34-year-old Lane Johnson. Conerly is a younger prospect who might benefit from playing behind Johnson for a couple seasons as he finishes out his career in Philadelphia. — Charles McDonald and Nate Tice

Our take: The Seattle native, who started his career as a running back before transitioning to offensive tackle as a sophomore, has made just 28 starts at tackle but took an exceptional leap this past season. The athleticism is apparent from Conerly, and he doesn’t turn 22 until November. — Devin Jackson

CBS Sports: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Their take: Another WR isn’t the biggest need in Philly, but this team has such a large collection of talent it can afford to take a shot here. Plus, he’d be a great fit. Egbuka spent his entire college career as a No. 2 WR in the Buckeyes offense, destroys zone defenses and blocks his [butt] off in the run game. — Tom Fornelli

Our take: Egbuka is a versatile receiver who excels at operating over the middle of the field better than any other receiver prospect in this class. He has a knack for finding open holes in zone coverage and has some nice route tempo to keep defensive backs off balance, though he isn’t a burner downfield. In the Eagles offense, there’s no doubt he would be a major upgrade in the third receiver role and bring the flexibility to play in the slot and outside, and his blocking ability is especially valuable for a team that boasts Saquon Barkley. Drafting Egbuka would be a luxury more so than a need, but he’d be a Day 1 player who could play a similar role Jaxon Smith-Njigba did playing alongside D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the Seahawks. — Devin Jackson

NFL.com: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Their take: Zabel has experience at multiple spots along the O-line but could step in as a Day 1 starter at guard for Philly, replacing the departed Mekhi Becton. — Maurice Jones-Drew

Our take: The rugged lineman has quality hand pop upon initial contact, plays with good pad level, and has the lower-body power to move defenders in the running game as a combo and solo blocker. With 32-inch arms, Zabel projects best inside, and he played all five offensive line spots at the Senior Bowl. — Devin Jackson