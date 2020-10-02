Check out these numbers, and tell me if you’re gonna go with your heart (the Igles) or your head (the Niners). You all know that we love Carson WentzSYLVANIA. After all, we gave him the name. But lemme throw a seven at you, the number of INTs in his last three seasons. Lemme throw a six at you, the number of INTs in three games so far! Lemme throw out a 77.2, a 62.6, and a 64.8. Carson’s QB rating the last three years. Lemme throw a 35.5 at you. His rating so far this season. Totally understand the enormous number of injuries, but c’mon. Next man up. San Francisco has an injury list longer than my arm, and at 6-feet-4, it’s quite an arm. The Niners didn’t even have their starting QB last week, Jimmy Garoppolo, but they still smoked the N.Y. Giants, 36-9, with future Hall of Famer Nick Mullens (25-36 for 343 yards) under center. San Fran knows how to beat up on bad teams, and I’m sorry to say that, at this moment, the Birds are a bad team. Literally taking a few coins out of the piggy bank for a Leaning Tower of Pisa to the Birds. However, Over might be worth a taste. – Vegas Vic