The Eagles host the 4-1 Baltimore Ravens Sunday, and Vegas Vic is not impressed with the 1-3-1 home team. He is especially wary of Carson Wentz’s penchant to throw interceptions.

Here is what VV and our staff say about Week 6 in the NFL:

Sunday

Ravens (-7.5) EAGLES (47.5), 1 p.m. (CBS3)

My wallet woulda been OK with a 31-29 final last week against the Steelers, but the Chase Claypool TD with 2:39 left was tough to swallow. Then I choked on Wentz’s int. with 2:10 left. Life does not get easier with Baltimore driving up the I-95. Looked at the injury reports and it’s astounding. The Ravens list five players. Two out, two questionable and one probable. The Igles list seven players as questionable and 11 as out! Gotta find another word because depleted doesn’t quite cover it. Shockingly, a win for the Birds and a Dallas loss puts the Green Machine back into 1st place in the NFC East. And there’s one category where they lead the NFL. Eight INTs for Wentz. Don’t like to handicap just off of trends alone, but the Ravens have covered 11 of the last 14, while the Igles have covered only one of the last seven at the Linc. My heart says Birds plus the points, but my wallet says buy the hook with Lamar Jackson down to -7, and tickle the Ravens.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Eagles

Les Bowen: Ravens

Paul Domowitch: Ravens

Marcus Hayes: Ravens

Jeff McLane: Ravens

EJ Smith: Ravens

Vegas Vic: Ravens

PANTHERS (-1.5) Bears (44.5), 1 p.m.

Gotta stand up and applaud Carolina head coach Matt Rhule and QB Teddy Bridgewater. After the most devastating weapon in the NFL, Christian McCaffrey went down, all the Panthers have done is win 3 in a row. What? Yeah, and the one and only Teddy Bridge is the reason. He’s smart, steady and accurate, hitting on 73% of his passes. Also note that Chicago has covered only five of the last 17 games overall and just two of seven on the road.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Bears

Les Bowen: Bears

Paul Domowitch: Bears

Marcus Hayes: Panthers

Jeff McLane: Bears

EJ Smith: Panthers

Vegas Vic: Panthers

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has played well so far.
John Bazemore / AP
Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has played well so far.

Lions (-3) JAGUARS (54.5), 1 p.m.

Detroit is a road favorite? Why? Maybe because the Jags are working on an 0-7 negative perfecto against the NFC.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Jaguars

Les Bowen: Lions

Paul Domowitch: Lions

Marcus Hayes: Lions

Jeff McLane: Jaguars

EJ Smith: Lions

Vegas Vic: Lions

VIKINGS (-3.5) Falcons (54), 1 p.m.

New coach. New GM coming. But Atlanta’s still a lousy team with the second-worst defense in the league.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Falcons

Les Bowen: Falcons

Paul Domowitch: Vikings

Marcus Hayes: Falcons

Jeff McLane: Vikings

EJ Smith: Vikings

Vegas Vic: Vikings

» READ MORE: The once-reliable Carson Wentz-Zach Ertz dynamic seems as elusive as that big Eagles contract Ertz sought

TITANS (-3) Texans (52.5), 1 p.m.

Was thinking that Tennessee woulda been at least a touchdown favorite, but only a FG? Hmmmm. Lean to Romeo!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Titans

Les Bowen: Texans

Paul Domowitch: Titans (Best Bet)

Marcus Hayes: Titans

Jeff McLane: Titans (Best Bet)

EJ Smith: Texans

Vegas Vic: Texans

GIANTS (-3) Washington (43), 1 p.m. (Fox29)

If there’s one team that the New Yorkers can beat, it’s the kids from Washington with no nickname. Why? Look at last season when the NYG beat Washington at home, 24-3, and down in DC, 41-35. Giants QB Daniel Jones was solid to exceptional in both games, completing 51-of-73 for 577 yards and 6 TDs. In the last four losses, Washington has allowed 125 points and scored only 62, losing by an average of almost 16 points per game. Gimme some NYG for the money.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Washington

Les Bowen: Giants

Paul Domowitch: Giants

Marcus Hayes: Giants

Jeff McLane: Washington

EJ Smith: Washington

Vegas Vic: Giants

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones fumbles as he is sacked by Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on Oct. 11. Jones may turn it around this week.
Michael Ainsworth / AP
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones fumbles as he is sacked by Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on Oct. 11. Jones may turn it around this week.

STEELERS (-3) Browns (51), 1 p.m.

Was looking to take a few more points, but if The Baker’s ribs are OK and OBJ plays, the Brownies can turn this green.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Steelers

Les Bowen: Browns

Paul Domowitch: Browns

Marcus Hayes: Steelers

Jeff McLane: Steelers

EJ Smith: Browns

Vegas Vic: Browns

COLTS (-7.5) Bengals (46.5), 1 p.m.

First time I’m going against my guy Joe Burrow because Cincy is 0-13-1 straight up on the road. Did anyone say money line?

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Bengals

Les Bowen: Colts

Paul Domowitch: Bengals

Marcus Hayes: Bengals

Jeff McLane: Colts

EJ Smith: Colts

Vegas Vic: Colts

Packers (-1) BUCCANEERS (54.5), 4:25 p.m. (Fox29)

If you shopped around, you could probably find the Pack at pick’em. And if you shopped around, you couldn’t find a better QB than Aaron Rodgers who has 13 TDs and no INTs with a sick 128.4 rating.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Packers

Les Bowen: Buccaneers

Paul Domowitch: Buccaneers

Marcus Hayes: Packers (Best Bet)

Jeff McLane: Packers

EJ Smith: Packers

Vegas Vic: Packers

» READ MORE: Travis Fulgham has earned a starting job for the Eagles, so enough of the DeSean/Alshon pipedream | David Murphy

Rams (-3) 49ERS (51.5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC10)

Any team that gets pulverized by the Dolphins should immediately be banned from the NFL. Still trying to wrap my head around Miami’s stunning 43-17 win last week at San Francisco. Ugly doesn’t even come close. You can blame part of it on Jimmy Garoppolo’s cranky ankle if you want. He was 7-17 for 77 yards and was benched for CJ Beathard. No offense to Bobby Beathard’s grandkid, but CJ has just as many career INTs (13) and he does TDs (13). And apparently, the 49ers defense is MIA because FitzMagic picked 'em apart, hitting on 22-of-28 for 350 yards and 3 TDs. That should make Jared Goff very happy because he’s finding his own magic this season, clicking on 72% of his passes, with 6 TDs and just 2 INTs. But Vic, the Niners do have two wins. Yeah, sure, against the 0-5 Giants and the 0-5 Jets. And since the Rams have covered 10 of the last 13 (77%) on the road, there’s only one thing left to say. This is my best bet!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Rams (Best Bet)

Les Bowen: Rams

Paul Domowitch: Rams

Marcus Hayes: Rams

Jeff McLane: Rams

EJ Smith: Rams

Vegas Vic: Rams (Best Bet)

DOLPHINS (-9) Jets (47.5), 4:05 p.m.

No Sam Darnold. No Le’Veon Bell. No wins. No chance. The only reason for not pushing this into best bet territory is the 9-point spread. Fish have not been that big a favorite since Shula was coaching, and Nick Buoniconti was roaming the middle.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Dolphins

Les Bowen: Dolphins

Paul Domowitch: Dolphins

Marcus Hayes: Jets

Jeff McLane: Dolphins

EJ Smith: Jets

Vegas Vic: Dolphins

PATRIOTS (-10) Broncos (45.5), 1 p.m.

Not thrilled laying a 10 spot, but it’s all about Superman. If Cam Newton plays, we go. If Cam sits, we stop.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Patriots

Les Bowen: Patriots (Best Bet)

Paul Domowitch: Broncos

Marcus Hayes: Broncos

Jeff McLane: Broncos

EJ Smith: Broncos

Vegas Vic: Patriots

Chiefs (-3.5) BILLS (57.5), 5 p.m. (Fox/NFLN/Amazon Prime)

Thinking that Kaycee, the team with 12 covers in the last 14 on the road, will bounce back from a loss better than the Buffs.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Bills

Les Bowen: Bills

Paul Domowitch: Chiefs

Marcus Hayes: Chiefs

Jeff McLane: Bills

EJ Smith: Chiefs (Best Bet)

Vegas Vic: Chiefs

Chiefs guard Kelechi Osemele (left), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center) and tackle Mike Remmers should celebrate again this week.
Nick Wass / AP
Chiefs guard Kelechi Osemele (left), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center) and tackle Mike Remmers should celebrate again this week.

Cardinals (-1.5) COWBOYS (54.5), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Kyler Murray is coming home, and that’s bad news for the Cowboys. Murray is from Bedford, Texas, which is just 23 miles from Dallas. He went to high school in Allen and was only 42-0 as a starting QB with three straight state titles. Of course, there’s more. Guessing you heard that Dallas QB Dak Prescott is gone for the season. Guessing you heard that the 'Boys are working on an 0-5 run against the spread. Guessing you heard that Dallas is dead last in scoring defense. Zoning in on 'Zona!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Cowboys

Les Bowen: Cowboys

Paul Domowitch: Cardinals

Marcus Hayes: Cardinals

Jeff McLane: Cowboys

EJ Smith: Cardinals

Vegas Vic: Cardinals

Standings

Entering Week 6/Best bets in parentheses

1. EJ Smith (2-3), 43-31-1, .580

2. Vegas Vic (1-4), 40-34-1, .540

3. Marcus Hayes (3-2), 39-35-1, .527

4. Jeff McLane (4-1), 38-36-1, .513

5. Les Bowen (3-2), 38-36-1, .513

6. Ed Barkowitz (3-2), 36-38-1, .487

7. Paul Domowitch (4-1), 34-40-1, .460

Last week

Marcus Hayes (1-0), 9-4

Ed Barkowitz (1-0), 8-5

EJ Smith (1-0), 7-6

Les Bowen (0-1), 7-6

Vegas Vic (0-1), 7-6

Jeff McLane (1-0), 6-7

Paul Domowitch (1-0), 5-8

Picking Eagles’ games

Ed Barkowitz 4-1, Marcus Hayes 4-1, Les Bowen 2-3, EJ Smith 2-3, Vegas Vic 2-3, Paul Domowitch 1-4, Jeff McLane 0-5.