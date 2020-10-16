My wallet woulda been OK with a 31-29 final last week against the Steelers, but the Chase Claypool TD with 2:39 left was tough to swallow. Then I choked on Wentz’s int. with 2:10 left. Life does not get easier with Baltimore driving up the I-95. Looked at the injury reports and it’s astounding. The Ravens list five players. Two out, two questionable and one probable. The Igles list seven players as questionable and 11 as out! Gotta find another word because depleted doesn’t quite cover it. Shockingly, a win for the Birds and a Dallas loss puts the Green Machine back into 1st place in the NFC East. And there’s one category where they lead the NFL. Eight INTs for Wentz. Don’t like to handicap just off of trends alone, but the Ravens have covered 11 of the last 14, while the Igles have covered only one of the last seven at the Linc. My heart says Birds plus the points, but my wallet says buy the hook with Lamar Jackson down to -7, and tickle the Ravens.