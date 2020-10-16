The Eagles host the 4-1 Baltimore Ravens Sunday, and Vegas Vic is not impressed with the 1-3-1 home team. He is especially wary of Carson Wentz’s penchant to throw interceptions.
Here is what VV and our staff say about Week 6 in the NFL:
My wallet woulda been OK with a 31-29 final last week against the Steelers, but the Chase Claypool TD with 2:39 left was tough to swallow. Then I choked on Wentz’s int. with 2:10 left. Life does not get easier with Baltimore driving up the I-95. Looked at the injury reports and it’s astounding. The Ravens list five players. Two out, two questionable and one probable. The Igles list seven players as questionable and 11 as out! Gotta find another word because depleted doesn’t quite cover it. Shockingly, a win for the Birds and a Dallas loss puts the Green Machine back into 1st place in the NFC East. And there’s one category where they lead the NFL. Eight INTs for Wentz. Don’t like to handicap just off of trends alone, but the Ravens have covered 11 of the last 14, while the Igles have covered only one of the last seven at the Linc. My heart says Birds plus the points, but my wallet says buy the hook with Lamar Jackson down to -7, and tickle the Ravens.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Eagles
Les Bowen: Ravens
Paul Domowitch: Ravens
Marcus Hayes: Ravens
Jeff McLane: Ravens
EJ Smith: Ravens
Vegas Vic: Ravens
Gotta stand up and applaud Carolina head coach Matt Rhule and QB Teddy Bridgewater. After the most devastating weapon in the NFL, Christian McCaffrey went down, all the Panthers have done is win 3 in a row. What? Yeah, and the one and only Teddy Bridge is the reason. He’s smart, steady and accurate, hitting on 73% of his passes. Also note that Chicago has covered only five of the last 17 games overall and just two of seven on the road.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Bears
Les Bowen: Bears
Paul Domowitch: Bears
Marcus Hayes: Panthers
Jeff McLane: Bears
EJ Smith: Panthers
Vegas Vic: Panthers
Detroit is a road favorite? Why? Maybe because the Jags are working on an 0-7 negative perfecto against the NFC.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Jaguars
Les Bowen: Lions
Paul Domowitch: Lions
Marcus Hayes: Lions
Jeff McLane: Jaguars
EJ Smith: Lions
Vegas Vic: Lions
New coach. New GM coming. But Atlanta’s still a lousy team with the second-worst defense in the league.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Falcons
Les Bowen: Falcons
Paul Domowitch: Vikings
Marcus Hayes: Falcons
Jeff McLane: Vikings
EJ Smith: Vikings
Vegas Vic: Vikings
Was thinking that Tennessee woulda been at least a touchdown favorite, but only a FG? Hmmmm. Lean to Romeo!
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Titans
Les Bowen: Texans
Paul Domowitch: Titans (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes: Titans
Jeff McLane: Titans (Best Bet)
EJ Smith: Texans
Vegas Vic: Texans
If there’s one team that the New Yorkers can beat, it’s the kids from Washington with no nickname. Why? Look at last season when the NYG beat Washington at home, 24-3, and down in DC, 41-35. Giants QB Daniel Jones was solid to exceptional in both games, completing 51-of-73 for 577 yards and 6 TDs. In the last four losses, Washington has allowed 125 points and scored only 62, losing by an average of almost 16 points per game. Gimme some NYG for the money.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Washington
Les Bowen: Giants
Paul Domowitch: Giants
Marcus Hayes: Giants
Jeff McLane: Washington
EJ Smith: Washington
Vegas Vic: Giants
Was looking to take a few more points, but if The Baker’s ribs are OK and OBJ plays, the Brownies can turn this green.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Steelers
Les Bowen: Browns
Paul Domowitch: Browns
Marcus Hayes: Steelers
Jeff McLane: Steelers
EJ Smith: Browns
Vegas Vic: Browns
First time I’m going against my guy Joe Burrow because Cincy is 0-13-1 straight up on the road. Did anyone say money line?
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Bengals
Les Bowen: Colts
Paul Domowitch: Bengals
Marcus Hayes: Bengals
Jeff McLane: Colts
EJ Smith: Colts
Vegas Vic: Colts
If you shopped around, you could probably find the Pack at pick’em. And if you shopped around, you couldn’t find a better QB than Aaron Rodgers who has 13 TDs and no INTs with a sick 128.4 rating.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Packers
Les Bowen: Buccaneers
Paul Domowitch: Buccaneers
Marcus Hayes: Packers (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane: Packers
EJ Smith: Packers
Vegas Vic: Packers
Any team that gets pulverized by the Dolphins should immediately be banned from the NFL. Still trying to wrap my head around Miami’s stunning 43-17 win last week at San Francisco. Ugly doesn’t even come close. You can blame part of it on Jimmy Garoppolo’s cranky ankle if you want. He was 7-17 for 77 yards and was benched for CJ Beathard. No offense to Bobby Beathard’s grandkid, but CJ has just as many career INTs (13) and he does TDs (13). And apparently, the 49ers defense is MIA because FitzMagic picked 'em apart, hitting on 22-of-28 for 350 yards and 3 TDs. That should make Jared Goff very happy because he’s finding his own magic this season, clicking on 72% of his passes, with 6 TDs and just 2 INTs. But Vic, the Niners do have two wins. Yeah, sure, against the 0-5 Giants and the 0-5 Jets. And since the Rams have covered 10 of the last 13 (77%) on the road, there’s only one thing left to say. This is my best bet!
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Rams (Best Bet)
Les Bowen: Rams
Paul Domowitch: Rams
Marcus Hayes: Rams
Jeff McLane: Rams
EJ Smith: Rams
Vegas Vic: Rams (Best Bet)
No Sam Darnold. No Le’Veon Bell. No wins. No chance. The only reason for not pushing this into best bet territory is the 9-point spread. Fish have not been that big a favorite since Shula was coaching, and Nick Buoniconti was roaming the middle.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Dolphins
Les Bowen: Dolphins
Paul Domowitch: Dolphins
Marcus Hayes: Jets
Jeff McLane: Dolphins
EJ Smith: Jets
Vegas Vic: Dolphins
Not thrilled laying a 10 spot, but it’s all about Superman. If Cam Newton plays, we go. If Cam sits, we stop.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Patriots
Les Bowen: Patriots (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch: Broncos
Marcus Hayes: Broncos
Jeff McLane: Broncos
EJ Smith: Broncos
Vegas Vic: Patriots
Thinking that Kaycee, the team with 12 covers in the last 14 on the road, will bounce back from a loss better than the Buffs.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Bills
Les Bowen: Bills
Paul Domowitch: Chiefs
Marcus Hayes: Chiefs
Jeff McLane: Bills
EJ Smith: Chiefs (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic: Chiefs
Kyler Murray is coming home, and that’s bad news for the Cowboys. Murray is from Bedford, Texas, which is just 23 miles from Dallas. He went to high school in Allen and was only 42-0 as a starting QB with three straight state titles. Of course, there’s more. Guessing you heard that Dallas QB Dak Prescott is gone for the season. Guessing you heard that the 'Boys are working on an 0-5 run against the spread. Guessing you heard that Dallas is dead last in scoring defense. Zoning in on 'Zona!
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Cowboys
Les Bowen: Cowboys
Paul Domowitch: Cardinals
Marcus Hayes: Cardinals
Jeff McLane: Cowboys
EJ Smith: Cardinals
Vegas Vic: Cardinals
Entering Week 6/Best bets in parentheses
1. EJ Smith (2-3), 43-31-1, .580
2. Vegas Vic (1-4), 40-34-1, .540
3. Marcus Hayes (3-2), 39-35-1, .527
4. Jeff McLane (4-1), 38-36-1, .513
5. Les Bowen (3-2), 38-36-1, .513
6. Ed Barkowitz (3-2), 36-38-1, .487
7. Paul Domowitch (4-1), 34-40-1, .460
Last week
Marcus Hayes (1-0), 9-4
Ed Barkowitz (1-0), 8-5
EJ Smith (1-0), 7-6
Les Bowen (0-1), 7-6
Vegas Vic (0-1), 7-6
Jeff McLane (1-0), 6-7
Paul Domowitch (1-0), 5-8
Picking Eagles’ games
Ed Barkowitz 4-1, Marcus Hayes 4-1, Les Bowen 2-3, EJ Smith 2-3, Vegas Vic 2-3, Paul Domowitch 1-4, Jeff McLane 0-5.