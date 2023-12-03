NFL playoff picture: Eagles can clinch against 49ers, 3 teams could be eliminated

For the second straight season, the Eagles (10-1) are poised to become the first NFL team to clinch a playoff spot.

The Birds face the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on Fox and will officially clinch a playoff spot with a win and some help. The easiest route would be an Eagles win paired with a loss or tie by the Los Angeles Rams (5-6), who host the Cleveland Browns (7-4) at 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia time.

Here are the scenarios in which the Eagles would secure a playoff spot Sunday in Week 13:

Eagles win AND a Rams loss or tie Eagles win AND a Lions loss AND Packers loss or tie Eagles tie AND Rams loss AND Packers loss or tie AND Falcons loss or tie Eagles tie AND Rams loss AND Packers loss or tie AND Saints loss or tie

Advertisement

With the Birds entering Sunday with a 10-1 record, they are all but guaranteed to land a spot in the playoffs. Since the NFL expanded to a 12-team playoff format in 1990, only 12 teams have reached the 10-win mark and not made the playoffs, most recently the 10-6 Miami Dolphins in 2020. It’s actually happened twice to the Eagles, who didn’t reach the postseason after going 10-6 in 2014 and 1991.

Securing a playoff spot is nice, but the Eagles’ real goals are winning the NFC East and securing the NFC’s No. 1 seed, which ensures a first-round bye and home-field advantage at the Linc throughout the playoffs.

» READ MORE: Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the 49ers game

NFC East standings

The Eagles enter Sunday up 1½ games on the Dallas Cowboys (9-3), who defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. A loss by the Eagles would set up a scenario where the Cowboys could slide into first place on a tiebreaker with a win against the Birds on Dec. 10.

The Eagles won their first matchup against the Cowboys on Nov. 5. So a win against the 49ers on Sunday and against the Cowboys next week could put the Birds in position to clinch the NFC East with a win against the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) in Week 15, one of the reasons the NFL decided to flex that game into Monday Night Football.

NFC playoff picture

Heading into Sunday, the Eagles have a multigame lead for the top seed in the NFC, so even a loss to the 49ers wouldn’t knock them out of that top spot.

The Detroit Lions (8-3) also are in the hunt for the No. 1 seed. On Sunday, they hit the road to take on the New Orleans Saints (5-6), who are tied atop the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons (5-6), who face the New York Jets (4-7).

The Carolina Panthers (1-10), who fired head coach Frank Reich last week, could become the first team officially eliminated from playoff contention. All it would take would be a loss Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7).

The Arizona Cardinals (2-10) also could be eliminated in their first year under former Eagles offensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. It would take a loss Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) and wins by the Rams, Saints, Falcons, and Buccaneers.

AFC playoff picture

The most interesting matchup of the day from a playoff perspective involves the bottom half of the AFC standings.

The Houston Texans (6-5) and Denver Broncos (6-5) face off with both teams fighting for a wild-card spot. The Texans have been better than expected this season with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud under center and have hopes to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Broncos started 1-5 under new head coach Sean Payton but turned their season around, having won five straight games, including upsets against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) and Buffalo Bills (6-6).

The New England Patriots (2-9) could officially be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) and a combination of wins involving the Steelers, Indianapolis Colts (6-5), Cincinnati Bengals (5-6), and Texans.

When do the NFL playoffs start?

The NFL playoffs begin with the wild-card round, with the first game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13 on NBC.

There are six wild-card games that will air on Fox, CBS, NBC, and ESPN/ABC. The new wrinkle this year is one wild-card game will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s subscription service.

Here’s the 2023-24 NFL playoff schedule:

Wild-card round: Jan. 13 to 15 Divisional round: Jan. 20 to 21 AFC and NFC championship games: Jan. 28 Super Bowl LVIII: Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m.

Week 13 schedule

Thursday

Cowboys 41, Seahawks 35

Sunday

Chargers (4-7) at Patriots (2-9): 1 p.m., CBS Lions (8-3) at Saints (5-6): 1 p.m., Fox Falcons (5-6) at Jets (4-7): 1 p.m., Fox Cardinals (2-10) at Steelers (7-4): 1 p.m., CBS Colts (6-5) at Titans (4-7): 1 p.m., CBS Dolphins (8-3) at Commanders (4-8): 1 p.m., Fox Broncos (6-5) at Texans (6-5): 1 p.m., CBS Panthers (1-10) at Buccaneers (4-7): 4:05 p.m., CBS Browns (7-4) at Rams (5-6): 4:25 p.m., Fox 49ers (8-3) at Eagles (10-1): 4:25 p.m., Fox Chiefs (8-3) at Packers (5-6): 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday

Bengals (5-6) at Jaguars (8-3): 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC

Bye: Ravens (9-3), Bills (6-6), Bears (4-8), Raiders (5-7), Vikings (6-6), Giants (4-8)