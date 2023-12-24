Eagles can still win NFC’s top playoff seed, but 49ers can clinch; three teams face elimination

The Eagles (10-4) have already clinched a playoff spot, but despite a four-game losing streak, the Birds still have a shot at ending up with the NFC’s top playoff spot. That would mean a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Unfortunately for Birds’ fans, those odds have become increasingly slim, and the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) can dash all hopes of the NFC playoffs having to go through South Philly on Monday night.

The 49ers can officially clinch the No. 1 seed with a win against the Baltimore Ravens (11-3) Monday night, an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants (5-9), and some help. Here’s how San Francisco can end Week 16 with the top playoff spot in the NFC all locked up:

49ers win vs. Ravens AND Giants win vs. Eagles AND Dolphins win vs. Cowboys AND Vikings win vs. Lions

The path for the Eagles to win the NFC’s top seed has become ever narrow. The 49ers defeated the Eagles earlier this month, meaning the Birds would need to win out and root for the 49ers to lose at least two of their final three games.

The top seed also remains in play for the Detroit Lions (10-4), who have a similar path as the Eagles — win out and hope the 49ers drop at least two games. However, if both the Lions and Eagles win out, Detroit would hold the tiebreaker with a better record in common games. So the Eagles need the Lions to lose at least one of their final three games to have a shot at landing the top seed.

That’s ... a lot, which is why the New York Times playoff simulator currently gives the Birds just a 5% chance of pulling it off.

NFC East playoff scenarios

The Eagles’ path to winning the NFC East and securing at least one playoff game at the Linc is pretty straightforward.

If the Eagles win their remaining three games — one against the Arizona Cardinals (3-11) and two against the New York Giants (5-9) — they’ll win the NFC East for the second straight season, despite currently being in second place behind the Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

If the Birds and Cowboys both end the season with a 13-4 record, the tiebreaker would fall to strength of victory, where the Birds currently hold an edge — the Eagles’ wins have come against teams with a combined 69 wins (49.2 win percentage), while the Cowboys’ victories have been against teams with a combined 53 wins (37.8%).

NFC East standings

NFC playoff picture

The Lions have never won the NFC North, and the last time Detroit won their division was way back in 1993 when they still played in the NFC Central. But they can end that nearly three-decade streak with a win Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (7-7). The Lions would also officially clinch a playoff berth if the Tennessee Titans (5-9) defeat the Seattle Seahawks (7-7).

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) have already clinched a playoff berth, and need a win against the Miami Dolphins (10-4) to remain ahead of the Eagles in the NFC East. But ultimately the Cowboys would need the Eagles to lose at least one of their final three games for Dallas to have a chance at winning the division.

Two NFC teams will officially be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss this weekend — the Chicago Bears (5-9) and the New York Giants (5-9).

Clinched the playoffs: San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles

Eliminated from playoffs: Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders

AFC playoff picture

The Ravens currently hold the top playoff spot in the AFC, and will lock up the AFC North with a win against the 49ers and a loss by the Cleveland Browns (9-5) against the Houston Texans (8-6).

The Miami Dolphins (10-4) are still in first place in the AFC East, but will need a win against the Cowboys to stay ahead of the surging Buffalo Bills (9-6), who eked by the Las Angeles Chargers (5-10) Saturday night. If the Dolphins lose to Dallas and the Bills win next week against the New England Patriots (3-11), Miami and Buffalo’s Week 18 game will decide who wins the division.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) will clinch the AFC West for the eighth straight season with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8), who would also be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. The Raiders would join the Chargers, who were eliminated Saturday night.

Eliminated from playoffs: New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Chargers

Clinched the playoffs: Baltimore Ravens

When do the NFL playoffs start?

The NFL playoffs begin with the wild-card round, with the first game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13 on NBC.

There are six wild-card games that will air on Fox, CBS, NBC, and ESPN/ABC. The new wrinkle this year is one wild-card game will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s subscription service.

Here’s the 2023-24 NFL playoff schedule:

Wild-card round: Jan. 13 to 15 Divisional round: Jan. 20 to 21 AFC and NFC championship games: Jan. 28 Super Bowl LVIII: Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m.

Remaining Week 16 schedule

Thursday

Rams 30, Saints 22

Saturday

Steelers 34, Bengals 11 Bills 24, Chargers 22

Sunday

Colts (8-6) at Falcons (6-8), 1 p.m., Fox Seahawks (7-7) at Titans (5-9), 1 p.m., CBS Lions (10-4) at Vikings (7-7), 1 p.m., Fox Commanders (4-10) at Jets (5-9), 1 p.m., CBS Packers (6-8) at Panthers (2-13), 1 p.m., Fox Browns (9-5) at Texans (8-6), 1 p.m., CBS Jaguars (8-6) at Buccaneers (7-7), 4:05 p.m., CBS Cardinals (3-11) at Bears (5-9), 4:25 p.m., Fox Cowboys (10-4) at Dolphins (10-4), 4:25 p.m., Fox Patriots (3-11) at Broncos (7-7), 8:15 p.m., NFL Network

Monday