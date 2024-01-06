The Eagles can still win the NFC East, but need the Cowboys’ help. Here’s the playoff scenarios for 14 teams.

The Eagles (11-5) have already clinched a playoff berth, but their loss last week made their path to a second straight Super Bowl much more challenging.

After starting the season with a 10-1 record, the Eagles have suddenly lost four of their last five games, a skid summed up perfectly by Birds’ fan Jasmine Jones, who was caught by Fox Sports cameras yelling, “What the hell are you doing?”

Entering Week 18, the Eagles still have a chance of ending up the NFC’s No. 2 seed if they defeat the New York Giants (5-11) in what’s forecast to be a cold, windy MetLife Stadium that could see some lingering snow. The San Francisco 49ers (12-4) clinched the top playoff seed last week, and with it a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

As of now, the Eagles have just a 17% chance of winning the NFC East, according to The New York Times. That means in order to end up in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, the Birds are probably going to have to win three playoff games on the road.

Advertisement

Since 1990, just two teams have entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and gone on to win the Super Bowl — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and the New York Giants in 2007.

NFC East playoff scenarios

Thanks to their loss against the Arizona Cardinals, the Eagles find themselves in second place in the NFC East needing help from the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) to win the division.

Here are the Eagles’ three playoff scenarios entering Sunday’s game:

No. 2 seed

The Eagles will both win the NFC East and clinch the No. 2 seed with a win Sunday against the Giants AND a loss or tie by the Cowboys, who play the Washington Commanders (4-12) in Week 18.

The Eagles would also win a tiebreaker against the Detroit Lions (11-5) if both teams end the season with a 12-5 record, because the Birds will have a better strength of victory — the combined record of the teams they have defeated.

If the Birds end up with the No. 2 seed, they’ll host the No. 7 seed at the Linc during wild-card weekend, which at that point would be the Green Bay Packers (8-8).

No. 5 seed

If either the Eagles lose on Sunday OR the Cowboys win, the Birds will end the season in second place in the NFC East and drop to the No. 5 seed. The Cowboys would then end up the No. 2 seed.

If that happens, the Birds would travel to face the No. 4 seed in the first round of the playoffs, which would be the winner of the NFC South, which is currently led by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8).

No. 3 seed

The Birds don’t technically have to defeat the Giants Sunday to win the NFC East. If the Eagles-Giants game ends in a tie AND the Cowboys lose to the Commanders, the Birds would end up winning the division.

In this extremely unlikely scenario (there have only been 29 ties in the NFL since 1974 and none in last two weeks of the regular season), the Birds would drop down to the No. 3 seed if the Lions also win on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (because the Lions would have a higher winning percentage).

NFC East standings

NFC playoff picture

Entering Week 18, six NFC teams remain alive in the hunt for the conference’s three final playoff spots, with two divisions still up for grabs. Here are the playoff scenarios for the remaining teams:

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have already clinched a playoff berth, and will become NFC East champs with a win against the Commanders. They’ll also win the division with an Eagles loss, or in the extremely unlikely scenario both games end in a tie.

Otherwise, the Cowboys would drop down to the No. 5 seed for the second straight season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) have a pretty simple path to the playoffs — defeat the lowly Carolina Panthers (2-14), and they’ll win the NFC South and host the No. 5 seed in wild-card weekend at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers could technically make it into the playoffs without winning the division, but that would require a tie and losses by the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) and Green Bay Packers (8-8).

New Orleans Saints

Like the Buccaneers, the easiest path to the playoffs for the New Orleans Saints (8-8) is to win the NFC South. But they’ll need a win against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) and a Buccaneers’ loss to end up division champs.

The Saints could also end up as the NFC’s final wild-card team with a win and losses by both the Seahawks and Packers.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons could also end up as NFC South champs if they defeat the Saints and the Buccaneers lose to the Panthers. But unlike their division rivals, there’s no other path to the postseason.

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love and the Packers have a pretty simple path to the playoffs — defeat the Chicago Bears (7-9) and they’re in the postseason as the No. 6 seed if the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) defeat the Los Angeles Rams (9-7) in a meaningless game for both teams. Otherwise, the Packers would end up the No. 7 seed.

The Packers could also back into the playoffs with losses by the Vikings, Seahawks, and either the Buccaneers or the Saints.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks need a win and a loss by the Packers to lock up the NFC’s final wild-card spot. A loss and the Seahawks will miss the postseason for just the fourth time under head coach Pete Carroll.

Minnesota Vikings

The New York Times is giving the Vikings just a 3% chance to make the playoffs, and it’s easy to see why. In order for the Vikings to punch their postseason ticket, they’ll need to defeat the Lions (who aren’t planning on resting their starters) and root for losses by the Seahawks and either the Buccaneers or the Saints.

NFC standings

Eliminated from playoffs: Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Chicago Bears

AFC playoff picture

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens (13-3) have already clinched the No. 1 seed, earning leading MVP-candidate Lamar Jackson a couple of weeks of rest. Just three other teams have clinched playoff spots entering what should be a wild Week 18.

Here are the playoff scenarios for the remaining teams:

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (11-5) have already clinched a spot in the postseason, but they’ll win NFC East for the first time since 2008 and end up with the No. 2 seed with a win on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills (10-6).

A loss and the Dolphins will drop down to the No. 6 seed, meaning they’ll travel to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) during wild-card weekend.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills will also win the AFC East and the No. 2 seed with a win against the Dolphins. But a loss could knock Josh Allen and the Bills out of the playoffs entirely if the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) and Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) both win Saturday night.

If that happens, the Bills would become just the 13th team since the NFL expanded their playoff format in 1990 to reach the 10-win mark and still miss the postseason.

If either the Steelers or Jaguars lose, the Bills will clinch a playoff spot, meaning a loss to the Dolphins would knock them down to either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars will win the AFC South and end up with the No. 4 seed with a win against the Tennessee Titans (5-11). They would then host the Cleveland Browns (11-5) during the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Jaguars could lose and still end up as the NFC’s final wild-card team, but they’d need both the Steelers and the Denver Broncos (8-8) to lose. Otherwise, the Jaguars will be on the outside of the postseason looking in.

Indianapolis Colts

Former Eagles backup Gardner Minshew has the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at the doorstep of the playoffs. A win against the Houston Texans (9-7) and the Colts will clinch a postseason spot for the first time since 2020.

The Colts could also win the AFC South with a win and a loss by the Jaguars. But a loss and the Colts would be eliminated from the playoffs entirely.

Houston Texans

The Texans have the same path to the playoffs as the Colts. Good thing they’re playing each other this week.

The Texans would earn a postseason spot with a win against the Colts, and a loss by the Jaguars would clinch Houston their first AFC South title since 2019. But just like the Colts, a loss and the Texans would miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers could clinch a spot in the postseason with a win, loss, or a tie, but all three paths require help.

A win against the Ravens Saturday night paired with a loss by either the Bills or the Jaguars would earn the Steelers a playoff spot.

The Steelers could still end up the No. 7 seed with a loss, but that would also require losses by both the Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders (7-9). In the unlikely event Steelers-Ravens ends in a tie, Pittsburgh would make it to the postseason with a Broncos’ win.

AFC standings

Eliminated from playoffs: New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals

When do the NFL playoffs start?

The NFL playoffs begin with the wild-card round, with the first game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13 on NBC.

There are six wild-card games that will air on Fox, CBS, NBC, and ESPN/ABC. The new wrinkle this year is one wild-card game will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s subscription service.

Here’s the 2023-24 NFL playoff schedule:

Wild-card round: Jan. 13 to 15 Divisional round: Jan. 20 to 21 AFC and NFC championship games: Jan. 28 Super Bowl LVIII: Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m.

Week 18 schedule

Saturday

Steelers (9-7) at Ravens (13-3), 4:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC Texans (9-7) at Colts (9-7), 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Sunday