NFL trade deadline 2023: Date, Eagles rumors, and everything else you need to know

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is just a few days away, but the Eagles didn’t wait to make a big splash.

Last week, the Birds acquired safety Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Terrell Edmunds and 2014 fifth- and sixth-round draft picks. Byard, a Philadelphia native who looked up to Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins, hopes to make some new Super Bowl memories for his family.

“I remember vividly being younger and watching the Eagles lose the Super Bowl,” Byard told The Inquirer this week. “Being at my aunt’s house and everybody storming the streets [ticked] off and being super upset.”

With the Eagles at 6-1, it’s unclear if the Birds will make any more moves. Dianna Russini, the senior NFL insider for The Athletic, reported over the weekend Eagles general manager Howie Roseman isn’t done making calls.

“The Eagles want to make another move even after adding safety and five-time Titans captain Kevin Byard,” Russini wrote. “I expect Howie Roseman to be busy Monday morning. He’s poking around at linebacker.”

One player the Eagles won’t be landing is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Saturday the Titans have told Henry they don’t plan on trading the Pro Bowl running back, despite receiving inquiries.

Here’s everything you need to know about this season’s NFL trade deadline:

What is the NFL trade deadline?

The trade deadline is the cutoff for NFL teams to made trades during the season. No post-deadline trades are allowed in the league, unless they were initially proposed ahead of the deadline.

Since 2012, the deadline has been scheduled every season following Week 8. Previously, the trade deadline happened after Week 6.

Once the deadline passes, teams can’t make trades until the start of the new league year, which is 4 p.m. on March 13, 2024. It’s also the date teams can begin signing free agents.

When is the NFL trade deadline?

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday. So if the Eagles plan to trade for another player, they’ll have to do it before kids hit the streets trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Do deals normally happen at the trade deadline?

The NFL trade deadline typically isn’t as action-packed as the NBA’s or other leagues, and almost never includes stars. But last year’s was one of the most active in recent years, with 11 trades on deadline day, more than twice as many as any year since 2010, according to the NFL.

Among the most famous deadline deals in the NFL happened in 1989, when the Dallas Cowboys traded running back Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings for a basket of draft picks that fueled their last Super Bowl run. Walker only lasted two full seasons with the Vikings before signing with the Eagles in 1993, but was replaced by Ricky Watters after three seasons.

In recent years, probably the most impactful deal at the NFL trade deadline occurred in 2010, when the Buffalo Bills sent running back Marshawn Lynch to the Seattle Seahawks. Lynch, affectionately known as “Beast Mode,” helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory in 2013 and back to the big game in 2014, which they narrowly lost to the New England Patriots.

Have the Eagles ever made a trade at the deadline?

Yes, but they’ve been hit and miss in terms of their impact.

Probably the best deal the Eagles made ahead of the deadline came in 2013, when they traded defensive tackle Isaac Sopoaga and a late draft pick to the New England Patriots for a fifth-round pick in the 2014 draft. That part is forgettable, but during the offseason the Birds sent that pick to the New Orleans Saints for running back Darren Sproles, who became a three-time Pro Bowler for the Eagles.

Leading up to the 2017 trade deadline, the Eagles added running back Jay Ajayi, who became an important part of the Birds’ offense during their Super Bowl run. Ajayi suffered a torn ACL during Week 5 in 2018, and was ultimately released by the Eagles during the 2019 season.

The next year, the Eagles sent a third-round draft pick to the Detroit Lions to land wide receiver Golden Tate. He never really stood out and became a free agent following the season, signing with the New York Giants, who released him following the 2020 season.

In 2021, the Eagles traded away tight end Zach Ertz and backup quarterback Joe Flacco. In return, the Birds got a few forgettable late-round draft picks and cornerback Tay Gowan, who failed to make the team ahead of the 2022 season.

Last season, the Eagles acquired defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears the week before the trade deadline. He and the Eagles agreed to void the final two years of his contract, and he became a free agent following the Birds’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

