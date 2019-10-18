The knock against the kid was that he got the job only because of his daddy. Well, maybe, but since then, young Kyle has shown he has chops. He was O-coordinator for the Falcons for two years, and guided the offense to a Super Bowl shot. His first two years by the Bay were kinda crappy, but now that he has Jimmy Garoppolo back and healthy, the Niners are 5-0, with a STOUT defense (allowing fewest yards and second-fewest points).