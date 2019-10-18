Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic looks at the rest of NFL Week 7′s games starting with the showdown in Dallas.

Vic’s 5-1 in his best bets this year, and grabbing the Niners to try to make it six of seven.

Sunday

COWBOYS (-3) Eagles (48.5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

If you’re one of the three people who have not seen or heard Doug Pederson’s quote, here you go: “We’re going down to Dallas, and our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we’re gonna win that football game, and when we do, we’re in first place in the NFC East."

Dougie P didn’t do a Joe Willie Namath or a Mark Messier — guaranteeing a win. He just said his guys are going to Texas, they’ll be ready, and are gonna win. Bulletin board material? Sure. Does it matter? Nah.

After the Cowboys opened the season at 3-0, everybody down in the Big D was making hotel reservations for Miami for Super Sunday. Those three wins came against Miami (0-5), Washington (1-5) and the NYG (2-4). A combined 3-14. The Green will have to rely on its second-ranked rush defense to keep Ezekiel Elliott in check, because that will force Dak Prescott to pass, which has been problematic the last three weeks.

Leaning toward the Birds, but also like the over (48.5), since the Green is 8-1-1 to the high side in the last 10 games as a road 'dog. Call it 31-27 for the good guys.

Ed Barkowitz
Cowboys
Les Bowen
Eagles
Paul Domowitch
Eagles
Marcus Hayes
Cowboys
Jeff McLane
Eagles
Marc Narducci
Eagles
Vegas Vic
Eagles

GIANTS (3) Cardinals (49.5), 1 p.m. (Fox)

New York gets all-world RB Saquon Barkley and TE Evan Engram back, more than enough to post a cover against Arizona.

Ed Barkowitz
Cardinals
Les Bowen
Giants
Paul Domowitch
Cardinals
Marcus Hayes
Giants
Jeff McLane
Giants
Marc Narducci
Giants
Vegas Vic
Giants

COLTS (1) Texans (47.5), 1 p.m.

Can we say that Houston QB Deshaun Watson is officially out of his freakin’ mind?

Just look at his last two weeks. DW has hit on 58 of 75 for 706 yards, with 6 TDs. Wow.

The Texans are making people a bundle of money on the road, with a 5-1-1 spread mark the last seven times out. Houston beat the Colts last season at Indy, 37-34, with Andrew Luck pulling the trigger. No offense to Jacoby Brisket, oops, Brissett, but he ain’t Andrew.

Ed Barkowitz
Texans
Les Bowen
Colts
Paul Domowitch
Colts
Marcus Hayes
Colts
Jeff McLane
Colts
Marc Narducci
Texans
Vegas Vic
Texans

BILLS (17) Dolphins (40.5), 1 p.m.

Was thinking about making this a best bet, but a little nervous with Ryan FitzMagic getting the start for Miami.

Ed Barkowitz
Dolphins
Les Bowen
Bills
Paul Domowitch
Dolphins
Marcus Hayes
Dolphins
Jeff McLane
Dolphins
Marc Narducci
Dolphins
Vegas Vic
Bills

Vikings (-1) LIONS (45.5), 1 p.m.

Kirk Cousins the last two weeks? Completed 44 of 56 for 639 yards and SIX TDs. He also contributed to Zach Brown getting whacked by the Eagles.

Ed Barkowitz
Lions
Les Bowen
Lions
Paul Domowitch
Lions
Marcus Hayes
Vikings
Jeff McLane
Lions
Marc Narducci
Lions
Vegas Vic
Vikings

PACKERS (-5) Raiders (46.5), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay coming off two tough games with Kaycee on deck, while Oakland is well rested off a bye week. Silver & Black for me.

Ed Barkowitz
Raiders
Les Bowen
Raiders
Paul Domowitch
Raiders
Marcus Hayes
Packers
Jeff McLane
Raiders
Marc Narducci
Packers
Vegas Vic
Raiders

Jaguars (3.5) BENGALS (43.5), 1 p.m.

The Mustache is starting to wilt. Gardner Minshew was just 14-for-29 for 163 yards and a rating of 51.4 against the Saints last week. And it looks as if Cincy is still coming to play, trying to get Zac Taylor his first win as a head coach.

Was thrilled to get a back-door cover with the Bengals against the Ravens, but this week, the front door is wide open. Why? The Cincy Cats have covered six of the last seven as a home dog. Barking all the way to the bank.

Ed Barkowitz
Jaguars
Les Bowen
Jaguars
Paul Domowitch
Jaguars
Marcus Hayes
Jaguars
Jeff McLane
Jaguars (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
Bengals
Vegas Vic
Bengals

Rams (-3) FALCONS (54.5), 1 p.m.

Not thrilled with either team, but after watching Jared Goff and L.A. drop three in a row, gotta lean to the ATL.

Ed Barkowitz
Rams
Les Bowen
Rams
Paul Domowitch
Rams (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Rams
Jeff McLane
Falcons
Marc Narducci
Rams
Vegas Vic
Falcons

49ers (-9.5) REDSKINS (41.5), 1 p.m.

San Francisco’s master of X’s & O’s, Kyle Shanahan, was the offensive coordinator in Washington for his dad, Mike, from 2010-13. When Kyle was asked about his favorite memory during his time in D.C., he said “being able to work with my dad and be around some other good coaches.” Then came the follow-up. What was the worst part? “Everything else!”

The knock against the kid was that he got the job only because of his daddy. Well, maybe, but since then, young Kyle has shown he has chops. He was O-coordinator for the Falcons for two years, and guided the offense to a Super Bowl shot. His first two years by the Bay were kinda crappy, but now that he has Jimmy Garoppolo back and healthy, the Niners are 5-0, with a STOUT defense (allowing fewest yards and second-fewest points).

Washington limps in on an ugly 0-5 spread run, and even uglier 0-7 straight-up run at home going back to last year, so there’s only one thing left to say. Yes, San Fran is this week’s BEST BET BAY-BEE!

Ed Barkowitz
Redskins
Les Bowen
49ers (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
49ers
Marcus Hayes
49ers
Jeff McLane
Redskins
Marc Narducci
Redskins
Vegas Vic
49ers (Best Bet)

TITANS (-2) Chargers (40), 4:05 p.m.

Not sure what it is, but the Lightning Bolts love it when they leave the little temporary home-field bandbox in L.A. How much do they love the road? How about 8-2 straight up and against the spread!

Ed Barkowitz
Chargers
Les Bowen
Titans
Paul Domowitch
Titans
Marcus Hayes
Titans
Jeff McLane
Chargers
Marc Narducci
Chargers
Vegas Vic
Chargers

SEAHAWKS (-3.5) Ravens (49.5), 4:25 p.m.

Seattle dominates at home against East Coast teams, winning 19 of the last 22, but Lamar Jackson is still scary, so we stay light on Seattle.

Ed Barkowitz
Ravens
Les Bowen
Seahawks
Paul Domowitch
Ravens
Marcus Hayes
Ravens
Jeff McLane
Ravens
Marc Narducci
Seahawks
Vegas Vic
Seahawks

BEARS (-3) Saints (38.5), 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Word on the street is that Chicago QB Mitch Trubisky will be starting. Whoop, whoop. Doesn’t really matter if it’s Trubisky, or Chase Daniel, 'cause New Orleans is 14-1 against the spread in its last 15 October games.

Ed Barkowitz
Bears (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Bears
Paul Domowitch
Saints
Marcus Hayes
Bears
Jeff McLane
Bears
Marc Narducci
Saints
Vegas Vic
Saints

Monday

Patriots (-9.5) JETS (42.5), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Every stinkin’ stat and trend point to New England.

The Patriots rocked the New Yorkers in the first meeting up at Foxborough, 30-14, but that was with Luke Falk under center. WHO? Exactly. Sam Darnold came back last week after missing a few games, and lit up the Cowboys, connecting on 23 of 32 for 338 yards with 2 TDs.

The Jets will have WR Demaryius Thomas for this game, and he’d LOVE to go big after getting cut by the Pats. NYJ to cover, and when you find an over/under wager on receptions for D. Thomas, hit the Over, Hard!

Ed Barkowitz
Jets
Les Bowen
Jets
Paul Domowitch
Patriots
Marcus Hayes
Patriots (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Jets
Marc Narducci
Patriots
Vegas Vic
Jets

Thursday

Chiefs (-3.5) BRONCOS (49)

Ed Barkowitz
Chiefs (W)
Les Bowen
Chiefs (W)
Paul Domowitch
Chiefs (W)
Marcus Hayes
Chiefs (W)
Jeff McLane
Chiefs (W)
Marc Narducci
Chiefs (Best Bet/W)
Vegas Vic
Broncos (L)

Last week

Ed Barkowitz
9-5 (0-1 Best Bet)
Les Bowen
5-9 (0-1)
Paul Domowitch
6-8 (0-1)
Marcus Hayes
6-8 (0-1)
Jeff McLane
8-6 (1-0)
Marc Narducci
6-8 (1-0)
Vegas Vic
11-3 (1-0)

Season/Entering Week 7

Jeff McLane
55-36-1 (4-2 Best Bet)
.603
Vegas Vic
53-38-1 (5-1)
.582
Les Bowen
49-42-1 (2-3-1)
.538
Paul Domowitch
45-46-1 (0-6)
.495
Marcus Hayes
44-47-1 (4-2)
.484
Ed Barkowitz
44-47-1 (1-5)
.484
Marc Narducci
43-48-1 (2-4)
.473