Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic looks at the rest of NFL Week 7′s games starting with the showdown in Dallas.
Vic’s 5-1 in his best bets this year, and grabbing the Niners to try to make it six of seven.
If you’re one of the three people who have not seen or heard Doug Pederson’s quote, here you go: “We’re going down to Dallas, and our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we’re gonna win that football game, and when we do, we’re in first place in the NFC East."
Dougie P didn’t do a Joe Willie Namath or a Mark Messier — guaranteeing a win. He just said his guys are going to Texas, they’ll be ready, and are gonna win. Bulletin board material? Sure. Does it matter? Nah.
After the Cowboys opened the season at 3-0, everybody down in the Big D was making hotel reservations for Miami for Super Sunday. Those three wins came against Miami (0-5), Washington (1-5) and the NYG (2-4). A combined 3-14. The Green will have to rely on its second-ranked rush defense to keep Ezekiel Elliott in check, because that will force Dak Prescott to pass, which has been problematic the last three weeks.
Leaning toward the Birds, but also like the over (48.5), since the Green is 8-1-1 to the high side in the last 10 games as a road 'dog. Call it 31-27 for the good guys.
New York gets all-world RB Saquon Barkley and TE Evan Engram back, more than enough to post a cover against Arizona.
Can we say that Houston QB Deshaun Watson is officially out of his freakin’ mind?
Just look at his last two weeks. DW has hit on 58 of 75 for 706 yards, with 6 TDs. Wow.
The Texans are making people a bundle of money on the road, with a 5-1-1 spread mark the last seven times out. Houston beat the Colts last season at Indy, 37-34, with Andrew Luck pulling the trigger. No offense to Jacoby Brisket, oops, Brissett, but he ain’t Andrew.
Was thinking about making this a best bet, but a little nervous with Ryan FitzMagic getting the start for Miami.
Kirk Cousins the last two weeks? Completed 44 of 56 for 639 yards and SIX TDs. He also contributed to Zach Brown getting whacked by the Eagles.
Green Bay coming off two tough games with Kaycee on deck, while Oakland is well rested off a bye week. Silver & Black for me.
The Mustache is starting to wilt. Gardner Minshew was just 14-for-29 for 163 yards and a rating of 51.4 against the Saints last week. And it looks as if Cincy is still coming to play, trying to get Zac Taylor his first win as a head coach.
Was thrilled to get a back-door cover with the Bengals against the Ravens, but this week, the front door is wide open. Why? The Cincy Cats have covered six of the last seven as a home dog. Barking all the way to the bank.
Not thrilled with either team, but after watching Jared Goff and L.A. drop three in a row, gotta lean to the ATL.
San Francisco’s master of X’s & O’s, Kyle Shanahan, was the offensive coordinator in Washington for his dad, Mike, from 2010-13. When Kyle was asked about his favorite memory during his time in D.C., he said “being able to work with my dad and be around some other good coaches.” Then came the follow-up. What was the worst part? “Everything else!”
The knock against the kid was that he got the job only because of his daddy. Well, maybe, but since then, young Kyle has shown he has chops. He was O-coordinator for the Falcons for two years, and guided the offense to a Super Bowl shot. His first two years by the Bay were kinda crappy, but now that he has Jimmy Garoppolo back and healthy, the Niners are 5-0, with a STOUT defense (allowing fewest yards and second-fewest points).
Washington limps in on an ugly 0-5 spread run, and even uglier 0-7 straight-up run at home going back to last year, so there’s only one thing left to say. Yes, San Fran is this week’s BEST BET BAY-BEE!
Not sure what it is, but the Lightning Bolts love it when they leave the little temporary home-field bandbox in L.A. How much do they love the road? How about 8-2 straight up and against the spread!
Seattle dominates at home against East Coast teams, winning 19 of the last 22, but Lamar Jackson is still scary, so we stay light on Seattle.
Word on the street is that Chicago QB Mitch Trubisky will be starting. Whoop, whoop. Doesn’t really matter if it’s Trubisky, or Chase Daniel, 'cause New Orleans is 14-1 against the spread in its last 15 October games.
Every stinkin’ stat and trend point to New England.
The Patriots rocked the New Yorkers in the first meeting up at Foxborough, 30-14, but that was with Luke Falk under center. WHO? Exactly. Sam Darnold came back last week after missing a few games, and lit up the Cowboys, connecting on 23 of 32 for 338 yards with 2 TDs.
The Jets will have WR Demaryius Thomas for this game, and he’d LOVE to go big after getting cut by the Pats. NYJ to cover, and when you find an over/under wager on receptions for D. Thomas, hit the Over, Hard!
