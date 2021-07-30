Dillard’s struggles. I hate to pick on Andre Dillard. I really liked what I heard out of the offensive lineman in the spring. He knows he’s got a lot to prove and that the starting left tackle job isn’t going to be handed to him just because he’s a former first-round draft pick. But I haven’t seen much improvement. He was back with the first team after Jordan Mailata took starter’s snaps Thursday. Defensive end Derek Barnett burned him on an early outside speed rush. A series or so later, the two went at it and Dillard seemed to be holding his own. But Barnett’s hand got under his helmet and the tackle gave up and waved himself out of the action. Barnett and Dillard have a history, of course. Two years ago, the end’s aggressiveness caused Dillard to have an on-field meltdown that included some tears. Barnett is a chippy player. Some may call him dirty. But Dillard has to be prepared to play all types. When he returned, Mailata had taken his spot with the ones. Later, Dillard got clipped on the leg at one point, pulled up lame and shook his head as if to say, “Can’t I catch a break?” He did. He wasn’t seriously injured and stayed in.