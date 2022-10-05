You won’t hear much of that Nick Sirianni impersonation on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, because the Eagles head coach is scheduled to appear on the popular YouTube show.

Sirianni is scheduled to speak to reporters at 12:15 p.m., when he’s expected to offer updates on several Eagles injuries, including offensive lineman Jordan Mailata and kicker Jake Elliott. Then he’ll hop on McAfee’s show around 12:35 p.m., where you can expect some talk about the Birds’ turnaround from 4-11-1 in 2020 to the undefeated start this season.

“These Eagles fans, these jawns over there, have been to the top jawn all the way down to the bottom jawn. They’ve been through all the jawns, just in three years,” McAfee said on Tuesday’s show. “Sirianni’s not just a [expletive] cookie cutter coach, it’s like, what a good time to be an Eagles fan, when it was looking like it was over again just a couple years back.”

The Pat McAfee Show airs live from noon to 3 p.m., and can be streamed on YouTube, where the show has nearly 2 million subscribers.

Since Sirianni was hired as the Eagles’ coach in 2021, producer Ty Schmit has offered a impersonation of the sometimes-eccentric Birds coach on McAfee’s show, complete with a thick, Delco accent good enough to fool the NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe, a Philadelphia native.

In June, Schmit trotted out the impersonation (McAfee calls it an “homage”) after a WFAN caller claimed he nearly got into a fight with Sirianni on a tennis court in Haddonfield. NBC10′s John Clark later reported the story was “grossly exaggerated,” and that Sirianni was just “busting chops about the guy’s Giants gear.”

In addition to hosting his lucrative YouTube show (in December he signed a four-year, $120 million deal with FanDuel), McAfee also joined ESPN’s popular college football pregame show College GameDay this season as an analyst. He also hosts his own college football version of the “Manningcast” on ESPN2 that’s produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Studios.

Manning’s relationship with McAfee dates back to their time together with the Indianapolis Colts, where McAfee spent eight seasons as a punter and went to two Pro Bowls before retiring after the 2016 season with two years and almost $6 million remaining on his contract.

