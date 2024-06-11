When do Eagles single-game tickets go on sale? Here’s what we know.

It’s been nearly a month since the NFL released its full 2024 schedule, and Eagles fan are still waiting for single-game tickets to go on sale.

There are Eagles tickets for all eight home games at Lincoln Financial Field on sale on the Eagles website through Ticketmaster, but those are from season ticket holders looking to shed seats for games they can’t attend or would rather skip.

As far as the Eagles’ Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil, the team is offering a travel package through the NFL that begins at $1,605 before fees that includes a ticket to the game and access to the team’s pregame party. Though anything out of the nosebleed section of Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo will cost you more than $2,200 a ticket.

Travel packages that include airfare and multiple hotel nights are also available, though they’re as expensive as you’d imagine. And while the Corinthians’ hatred of the color green is well known, fans won’t be banned from wearing their favorite green Birds gear in the stadium.

So when do Eagles single-game tickets go on sale?

The team hasn’t yet announced a date, but single-game tickets are expected to go on sale within a few weeks, according to an Eagles spokesperson.

Once a date is announced, plan to be in front of your computer refreshing the Eagles’ tickets page well before seats go on sale, as tickets are limited and go quickly. Most years, fans come away with nothing but frustration.

If you do get lucky, you’ll be able to nab tickets at face value (plus Ticketmaster’s fees), which should be much cheaper than the resale tickets available now.

Last year, single-game tickets went on sale June 13. This year the release of the NFL schedule was delayed a week as the league added Netflix as a late partner to exclusively stream two Christmas games.

There are also some nearby opponents who have tickets available. You can nab some seats at MetLife Stadium in northern New Jersey for the Eagles’ Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants for about $150 plus fees. Seats in M&T Bank Stadium for the Birds Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 1 are a bit more expensive, starting at $260 per seat. Week 16 the Birds will be in Washington, D.C., to face the Commanders on Dec. 22, and seats for that game are starting around $200 a ticket.

Eagles 2024 schedule

The Eagles’ full 2024 schedule was released last month, and features five prime time games and a lot of 1 p.m. starts, especially compared to last season. The NFL is also breaking a two-decade trend between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys by taking one game out of prime time and giving it to CBS for the first time since 2003.

In Week 2, the Eagles will host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field, which will also feature new ESPN analyst Jason Kelce. Overall, the Eagles are on the road a lot to start the season and have an early bye in Week 5.

As far as early predictions, my colleague EJ Smith thinks the Eagles will go 12-5, while fellow beat writers Jeff McLane and Olivia Reiner predict the Birds will go 11-6.

Here’s the full Eagles 2024 schedule:

Week 1: Packers at Eagles (in Brazil), Friday, Sept. 6 (8:15 p.m., Peacock, NBC10) Week 2: Falcons at Eagles, Monday, Sept. 16 (8:15 p.m., ESPN) Week 3: Eagles at Saints, Sunday, Sept. 22 (1 p.m., Fox) Week 4: Eagles at Bucs, Sunday, Sept. 29 (1 p.m., Fox) Week 5: BYE Week 6: Browns at Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13 (1 p.m., Fox) Week 7: Eagles at Giants, Sunday, Oct. 20 (1 p.m., Fox) Week 8: Eagles at Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27 (4:25 p.m., CBS) Week 9: Jaguars at Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3 (8:20 p.m., NBC) Week 10: Eagles at Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 10 (4:25 p.m., CBS) Week 11: Commanders at Eagles, Thursday, Nov. 14 (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video) Week 12: Eagles at Rams, Sunday, Nov. 24 (8:20 p.m., NBC) Week 13: Eagles at Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 1 (4:25 p.m., CBS) Week 14: Panthers at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 8 (1 p.m., Fox) Week 15: Steelers at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15 (4:25 p.m., Fox) Week 16: Eagles at Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 22 (1 p.m., Fox) Week 17: Cowboys at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29 (4:25 p.m., Fox) Week 18: Giants at Eagles (TBD)

Eagles 2024 preseason schedule

Friday, Aug. 9: First preseason game at Baltimore Ravens (7:30 p.m., COZI, NBC Sports Philadelphia+) Thursday, Aug. 15: Second preseason game at New England Patriots (7 p.m., NBC10, NFL Network) Saturday, Aug. 24: Final preseason game vs. Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m., NBC10)

