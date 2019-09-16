Carson Wentz 25-43 for 231 yards, 1 TD, 2 interceptions. Matt Ryan 27-43 for 320 yards, 3 TDs, 3 interceptions.
Third down efficiency Eagles - 9-18; Falcons 3-10.
Total yards: Eagles 286; Falcons 367.
Facing a fourth-and-eight from the Falcons 15-yard line, Carson Wentz completed a pass to Zach Ertz that was ruled a yard short of a first down with 38 seconds left. After a review, the ruling on the field stood and the Falcons held on for a 24-20 win.
Earlier in the drive, facing a fourth-and-four from their own 39-yard line, Wentz completed a 44-yard pass to Nelson Agholor to the Atlanta 17-yard line with 1:11 left. Also during the drive, Agholor dropped a pass inside the Falcons 40-yard line that could have been a touchdown.
On a fourth-and-three play and facing a heavy rush, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan got the ball quickly to Julio Jones. The All-Pro receiver did the rest dashing 54 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
That gave the Falcons a 24-20 lead with 2:10 left.
Carson Wentz scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak and hit Zach Ertz for the two-point conversion to give the Eagles a 20-17 lead with 3:13 left. One of the key plays in the drive was when Wentz barely eluded a sack from Vic Beasley and completed a 12-yard pass to Mack Hollins.
Still trailing 17-12, the Eagles take over on their 27-yard line with 11:42 remaining. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is blitzing frequently and it is paying off.
The Falcons were marching but Eagles linebacker Nathan Gerry intercepted Matt Ryan in the end zone to halt a Falcons drive.
It came on a second-and-six from the Eagles eight-yard line with just 12 seconds left in the third quarter, keeping the score 17-12 Falcons.
Doug Pederson’s gamble paid off as Carson Wentz hit Nelson Agholor on a four-yard scoring pass with 4:57 left in the third quarter. The score came on a fourth-and-goal play.
The Eagles went for two-point and it was originally ruled that Wentz had made it, but upon review it was ruled his right knee was down before the goal line.
Eagles corner Ronald Darby intercepted Matt Ryan and returned to the Falcons 27-yard line to set up the score
Julio Jones 4-yard scoring pass from Matt Ryan extended Atlanta’s lead to 17-6 with 13:23 left in the third quarter.
Atlanta got the ball when Corey Clement fumbled the kickoff to open the third quarter, giving the Falcons possession on the Eagles 33-yard line.
Ryan hit Devonta Freeman for 28 yards to the Eagles 5-yard line and two plays later a scrambling Ryan hit Jones for the score.
The Eagles have to feel fortunate to be down just 10-6 to the Atlanta Falcons at halftime.
Carson Wentz has completed 6 of 16 for 47 yards and two interceptions. Conversely, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, the product of Penn Charter, is 17 of 27 for 193 yards, on touchdown and one interception.
The Eagles have just 95 total yards, compared to 207 for the Falcons.
Jake Elliott’s 41-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter cut Atlanta’s lead to 10-6.
Sidney Jones interception set up the score. With Carson Wentz sidelined for part of the drive, Josh McCown completed 3 of 5 for 24 yards on the drive.'
With 13 seconds left in the first half, Carson Wentz returned from injury.
Carson Wentz was in the medical tent when the Eagles took possession with 43 seconds left in the second quarter.
Wentz was out of the tent, but Josh McCown continue to guide the Eagles offense.
Matt Ryan hit Calvin Ridley on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 4:56 left in the first half to take a 10-3 lead.
Ridley beat Ronald Darby for the score. '
It was a 5-play, 65-yard drive in 2:31.
Desmond Trufant intercepted Carson Wentz for the second time in the game.
After a penalty on the return, the Falcons took over on their 35 with 7:27 left and he score 3-3.
Wentz is 4 for 9 for 37 yards and the two interceptions.
After Matt Ryan overthrew two open receivers near the end zone, the Falcons settled for a 50-yard field goal attempt by Matt Bryant that was simply shanked, keepign the score 3-3.
The Eagles have suffered several injures. Paul Domowitch has this update
The Eagles tied the score Jake Elliott’s 34-yard field goal attempt with 10:45 left in the second quarter to tie the game 3-3.
After that series, center Jason Kelce had to go to medical tent.
The Eagles went scoreless in the first quarter for the second straight week. Last year they scored just 41 points in the first quarter.
The Eagles gained just 33 total yards and had two first downs in the first quarter.
Carson Wentz avoided a sack but was intercepte by Desmond Trufant on the Eagles second possession. Wentz was holding his ribs after taking a hit from Deion Jones.
The Eagles defensive line is clearly outplaying the Falcons offensive line. Matt Ryan is facing tremendous pressure. The Falcons had to punt after one first down in their second possession. Atlanta leads 3-0 with 3:41 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles had one first down in their first possession but were forced to punt on their first possession. Cameron Johnston’s punt was downed on the Falcons 1-yard line.
The Falcons took over on their second possession 99 yards away with 6:13 left in the first quarter.
Atlanta’s Matt Bryant kicked a 50-yard field goal on the game’s first possession as Atlanta jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Matt Ryan completed 4 of 5 for 29 yards on the drive. The Falcons went 43 yards in 11 plays and in 5:32.
