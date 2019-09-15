The Eagles will take on the Atlanta Falcons in a primetime match-up on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, and if it seems like Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth have called a lot of Eagles game over the past few years, it’s because they have.
Since November 2017, the Eagles have been featured on NBC’s primetime broadcast 11 times (most memorably the Birds’ Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in 2018, where announcer Cris Collinsworth drew the scorn of Eagles fans but later admitted being wrong about one touchdown). In addition to Sunday’s game, the Eagles will play at least two more times on Sunday Night Football this season (assuming they’re not flexed out) — Week 7 at the Dallas Cowboys and Week 12 at Lincoln Financial Field against the Seattle Seahawks.
“[The Eagles] are a really good football team with star players in a big TV market, and that’s kind of the recipe for good ratings,” said Fred Gaudelli, the executive producer of Sunday Night Football.
Eagles fans will get to see the “High Sky” camera angle from 50 feet in the air that divided viewers during the preseason (football junkies love it, but the view divided casual fans used to a closer look at the action). Gaudelli called the new camera angle a “work in progress” and said his team made adjustments during Week 1 broadcasts, where it was only used sparingly. But one viewer who appreciated the higher angle was retired broadcasting legend and Hall of Fame head coach John Madden.
“Madden texted me during the game, and he was like, ‘You’re finally showing people the horizontal aspect of football,’ which you don’t get with the regular play-by-play cameras,” Gaudelli said. “He’ll tell me when he likes [the broadcast] and when he doesn’t like it, and he’s not shy with either one of them."
As far as other tweaks, Gaudelli said the “SNF Kicks” technology rolled out last season can now calculate how many yards a field goal missed the uprights. He also said that, as part of the celebration of the NFL’s 100th anniversary, Collinsworth and Michaels will reveal the four players they’d select for an Eagles’ Mt. Rushmore, which they did in Week 1 with the Chicago Bears (selecting head coach George Halas, quarterback Sid Luckman, linebacker Dick Butkus, and running back Walter Payton).
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday night’s game:
When: Sunday, Sept. 15
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Time: 8:20 p.m. kickoff
TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (requires cable authentication), fuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Referee: Brad Allen
In the latest Birds’ Eye View podcast, Bowen, Domowitch, and McLane preview tonight’s match-up with the Falcons, reminding viewers that wide receiver DeSean Jackson is familiar with the Falcons thanks to his time playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Coverage on NBC begins at 6:30 p.m. with NBC10 News: Sunday Night Special, which will focus on the relationship between Wentz and Landon Solberg, a sixth grader from Wells Fargo, North Dakota, battling brain cancer. Football Night in America airs 7 p.m., hosted by Mike Tirico and featuring co-host Liam McHugh, NFL Insider Mike Florio, and analysts Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, and Chris Simms.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger, and Barrett Brooks, will air live at 6:30 p.m. Ed Rendell will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live after the game. Birds Outsiders, a new show hosted by Jason Ashworth, Roy Burton, and 97.5 The Fanatic’s Natalie Egenolf, airs immediately after the postgame show, sometime around 1:30 a.m.
On Sunday morning, NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells), followed by Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick). FOX 29 will air FOX 29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m. (featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin) and CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall and Pat Gallen).
- EJ Smith reports that Fletcher Cox’s toe injury is related to the foot surgery he had during the offseason.
- Jeff McLane broke down the film, and thinks Wentz should only get better as the season goes on.
- Former Eagles president Joe Banner thinks the Birds’ defensive line will dominate the Falcons, even without Malik Jackson.
- The Eagles newest defensive tackle, Akeem Spencer, told Les Bowen it was a blessing in disguise to be released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this year.
- Columnist Marcus Hayes was so impressed by the Eagles last week, he reassessed his own predictions made during the preseason and now has some lofty expectations this season for the Birds.
Sunday, Sept. 8: Eagles 32, Redskins 27
Sunday, Sept. 15: Eagles at Falcons, 8:20 p.m, NBC10
Sunday, Sept. 22: Lions at Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX29
Thursday, Sept. 26: Eagles at Packers, 8:20 p.m., FOX29, NFL Network
Sunday, Oct. 6: Jets at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS3
Sunday, Oct. 13: Eagles at Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX29
Sunday, Oct. 20: Eagles at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC10
Sunday, Oct. 27: Eagles at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS3
Sunday, Nov. 3: Bears at Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX29
Bye week
Sunday, Nov. 17: Patriots at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., CBS3
Sunday, Nov. 24: Seahawks at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC10
Sunday, Dec. 1: Eagles at Dolphins, 1 p.m., FOX29
Monday, Dec. 9: Giants at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, Dec. 15: Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m., FOX29
Week 16
Sunday, Dec. 22: Cowboys at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., FOX29
Sunday, Dec. 29: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., FOX 29