They could decide they want to move him, but there may be no takers. So they really have to see the thing through and really know what the outcome of that is. Now, you can have Plan A, B, and C. But you can’t just be sitting there and not working on this at all. Because you need to know things like who should we cut, who should we restructure, what is the actual cap number, how many dollars do we need to save here? And Carson is going to be the biggest piece to the answer to that question.