Wentz is 6-foot-5, generally gun-shy, and relatively inaccurate. He doesn’t like to anticipate that receivers will come open and he doesn’t like to throw his receivers open. That’s why he loved Ertz and Jeffery. They are tall, wide pass-catchers. They were precise, dependable veterans in their prime. They loved to make contested catches. They were the perfect targets a young quarterback like Wentz needed. Ertz is 6-5 and runs routes like a city bus. Jeffery is 6-3 with an 80-inch wingspan and 10.25-inch hands, bigger than the Arizona Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins, whose 10.08-inch paws made the catch of the year on a Hail Mary pass two weeks ago.