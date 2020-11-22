Playing in miserable weather, the Eagles were looking to atone for last week’s 27-17 loss to the New York Giants. Instead, they struggled to move the ball most of the game during Sunday’s 22-17 loss in Cleveland to the Browns.
The Eagles offensive line was blowing the Browns off the ball on their first drive, but the momentum ended when Miles Sanders fumbled on a first-and-goal run from the Browns’ 5-yard line.
A touchdown was signaled on Kareem Hunt’s 1-yard fourth down run, but as with all TDs the play was reviewed. There were predictions both ways:
The TD was indeed overturned, culminating an impressive defensive stand by the Eagles. They also got a break during the drive when Baker Mayfield overthrew a wide open TE Austin Hooper in the end zone. Some analysis on the fourth down stop:
The Brown opened the scoring on a pick six by Sione Takitaki, who returned Carson Wentz’s floater to Miles Sanders 50-yards for the TD with 13:35 left in the first half. It was Wentz’s 13th interception this season.
The first half was as unappealing as the weather, with the Browns holding a 7-0 halftime lead in a game with no offensive touchdowns. It was the first NFL game this year with no offensive scores at halftime.
The Eagles got a break when Alex Singleton recovered a Mayfield fumble on the Browns’ 20 during Cleveland’s first offensive series of the third quarter. Fletcher Cox forced the fumble.
On the next play, Wentz tied the score by hitting Richard Rodgers in the end zone with a 20-yard pass.
Later in the quarter, the Browns took a 10-7 lead on a 46-yard field goal by former Eagle Cody Parkey. The Browns extended the lead to 12-7 when Olivier Vernon sacked Wentz in the end zone for a safety with 3:11 left in the third quarter.
The play was one of many during the game in which Jason Peters struggled. That storyline got lots of attention.
Derek Barnett blocked Parkey’s 47-yard field goal attempt with 14:04 left in the fourth quarter, which left the Browns with a 12-7 lead.
After a long review, an end zone interception by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was overturned. Wentz’s pass was intended for Travis Fulgham. The Eagles took advantage of the reprieve and got to within 12-10 on a 43-yard field goal by Jake Elliott with 11:24 left.
On the next series, Nick Chubb produced one of the game’s highlight plays: a 54-yard charge to the Eagles’ 7-yard line.
On the next play Mayfield gained two yards, but lost the ball near the end of the play. The play was whistled dead, as the officials ruled his forward progress was stopped before the fumble.
The next play, Kareem Hunt hurdled his way on a 5-yard touchdown. That made it 19-10 Cleveland with 9:13 left.
Parkey connected on a 28-yarder to increase the Browns lead to 22-10 with 3:49 left.
On the next series, Denzel Ward intercepted a Wentz pass intended for Alshon Jeffery in the red zone.
The Eagles got the ball back again, and Wentz hit Dallas Goedert on a 4-yard scoring pass to cut the Browns lead to 22-17 with 30 seconds left. Cleveland recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock, dropping the Eagles to 3-6-1. The Browns improved to 7-3.
It will be another long week for Wentz and the Birds.