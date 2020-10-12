Carson Wentz played better. He threw an unforgivable interception to start the second half -- locked on Zach Etrz, who was double-covered, which left Miles Sanders wide open. But that, for Wentz, was an improvement, since he leads the league (by 22%) with nine interceptions. And, this week, only two of the five sacks he took were his fault. His 75.7 passer rating against the Steelers vaulted his season rating to 68.5 -- still last in the league but his second-best result thus far. So, baby steps.