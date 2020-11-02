“Carson’s our starter, and we’ve got a lot of trust and faith in him that he can get the job done,” Pederson said as the Eagles entered their bye week, in first place in the NFC East, but 3-4-1 overall. “By no means was I in a position to make a decision or make a move” to go with rookie backup Jalen Hurts, who has played just 27 snaps and thrown only two passes. “It’s just something that we’ve got to continue to coach; we’ve got to continue to get better. He understands he has to get better in that [turnover] area.”