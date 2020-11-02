Doug Pederson’s trust in quarterback Carson Wentz is undiminished, the Eagles coach said Monday, a little more than 12 hours after Wentz turned the ball over four times in a 23-9 victory over the 2-6 Dallas Cowboys, a victory made possible by the Eagles defense.
“Carson’s our starter, and we’ve got a lot of trust and faith in him that he can get the job done,” Pederson said as the Eagles entered their bye week, in first place in the NFC East, but 3-4-1 overall. “By no means was I in a position to make a decision or make a move” to go with rookie backup Jalen Hurts, who has played just 27 snaps and thrown only two passes. “It’s just something that we’ve got to continue to coach; we’ve got to continue to get better. He understands he has to get better in that [turnover] area.”
Asked to explain why he “wasn’t in a position” to make a move Sunday night, as his offense flailed and stumbled against the worst defense in the NFL, Pederson said: “It’s pretty simple. My mind wasn’t there. I wasn’t going there. I was going to give Carson every opportunity to win that game for us. He’s capable of doing that, and I wasn’t in that frame of mind.”
Wentz’s 16 turnovers lead the NFL.
Pederson also said that cornerback Darius Slay, who left the game with an ankle injury, and defensive tackle Malik Jackson, who tweaked his quad injury, are OK; presumably they will be healthy enough to face the Giants in the first game after the bye.
Pederson said that COVID-19 protocols will keep Eagles players from leaving the area during the bye, and he plans to bring them in to NovaCare on Wednesday. It wasn’t clear whether this would be for meetings or for a practice.
“We’ve got to get better,” Pederson said.