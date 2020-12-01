The Eagles amassed all of four yards during the first 20 minutes of their 23-17 home loss to Seattle on Monday night. When head coach Doug Pederson spoke with reporters Tuesday, one of the topics addressed was play-calling, as has been the case several times in this 3-7-1 season.
This time, though, the answer was a little different.
“I take pride in play-calling,” Pederson said. “I look at everything. I gotta take everything in consideration, and if I feel like I get stuck or in a rut, I definitely would consider giving that up. That’s definitely on the table. I wouldn’t say it’s off the table, but that’s also part of sparking the offense,” which Pederson spoke about in response to an earlier question. “And maybe seeing the offense through somebody else’s eyes.”
Since the Eagles don’t have an offensive coordinator, it’s hard to say who would call plays if Pederson didn’t. Quarterbacks coach Press Taylor is the pass-game coordinator. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is the run-game coordinator. Running backs coach Duce Staley is the assistant head coach. Rich Scangerello is the senior offensive assistant. Marty Mornhinweg is the senior offensive consultant. Andrew Breiner is the pass-game analyst. Perhaps they could form a committee that would meet between downs and vote on a play, with Pederson as the tiebreaker in the event of a 3-3 deadlock.
Pederson also fielded a number of questions about his use of rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts. There were reports over the weekend that Hurts might have an expanded role against the Seahawks, though Pederson never said he would. Hurts saw the field for two snaps. One was a 6-yard completion to Alshon Jeffery, the first play all season in which Hurts has taken a snap without Carson Wentz on the field. The other was a handoff to Miles Sanders, with Wentz on the field, on which Sanders was stopped for no gain on third-and-2.
From Pederson’s answers after the game and on Tuesday, it would seem that he sees increased use of Hurts right now as an unfair indictment of Wentz — essentially, blaming the offense’s struggles on the quarterback.
“The struggles we had last night weren’t from the quarterback position,” Pederson said. “It was a bunch of mistakes from all positions.”
Pederson said that he wanted to see rhythm and flow from the offense before doing a lot of mixing in of Hurts plays, and that he didn’t get that early on against the Seahawks.
Pederson said he has gotten no reassurances about his job status, and isn’t focused on that, with a trip to 8-3 Green Bay ahead, on a short week.