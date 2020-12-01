Pederson also fielded a number of questions about his use of rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts. There were reports over the weekend that Hurts might have an expanded role against the Seahawks, though Pederson never said he would. Hurts saw the field for two snaps. One was a 6-yard completion to Alshon Jeffery, the first play all season in which Hurts has taken a snap without Carson Wentz on the field. The other was a handoff to Miles Sanders, with Wentz on the field, on which Sanders was stopped for no gain on third-and-2.