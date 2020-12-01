Wentz was under pressure on 25 of his 55 dropbacks and was sacked six more times, giving him a league-high 46. Take out Wentz’s 42 rushing yards and three rushing first downs and the Eagles’ run game was pretty much non-existent. Miles Sanders had a season-low 15 yards on six carries, including four that gained one or fewer yards. The line struggled to defend Seattle’s blitzes. Right tackle Matt Pryor gave up two sacks and five pressures. Jason Peters’ first career start at right guard went no better than his previous starts at left tackle this season.