Damn right, Doug. There’s nothing for him or the Eagles to gain by running Wentz out there again this season if they don’t have to. The theories abound for why Wentz has been so bad, from hurt feelings over Hurts’ presence to post-concussion issues. But whether he benched Wentz as punishment or for protection, Pederson has had 12 games to get him right. Nothing has worked, and playing him now, with his confidence at low ebb, behind that sieve of an offensive line, only puts the Eagles’ gargantuan investment in him at greater risk. Short of finding a viable partner for what would be one of the craziest and most complicated trades in NFL history, the franchise has put too much money, too much salary-cap space, and too many resources into Wentz to do anything but hope he comes back better next season.