It’s OK to do more than breathe, actually. It’s OK to take a moment -- in the wake of the Eagles’ 34-17 victory, ahead of the playoff game they’ll host next week -- to appreciate what they accomplished over these last four weeks. The actual accomplishment isn’t, on its face, much to brag about. They finished with a 9-7 record for the second consecutive year, and they finished atop a division that could charitably be called the worst in the NFL this season. They entered September as a favorite to represent their conference in the Super Bowl, and they will not enter the playoffs with that status. They might not even be favored at home next weekend.