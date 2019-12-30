EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Just a guess, but no one wearing green and screaming here at MetLife Stadium, no one wearing green and watching at home from the comfy chair closest to the television, and no one along the Eagles’ sideline -- not a player, not a coach, not an intern -- exhaled Sunday until just before 7 p.m., until just more than 13 minutes remained in the fourth quarter, until Malcolm Jenkins slapped the football out of the hands of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, and a moment of desperate madness ensued.
The football rolled and tumbled toward the Giants’ goal line, players in blue reaching for it, players in white chasing it, and it didn’t stop rolling and tumbling until Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox fell on it at the 2. One play later, Carson Wentz handed the ball to Boston Scott, who went gliding into the end zone. The Eagles led by 10 points. They were going to win. They were going to the playoffs. They would win the NFC East. It was OK to breathe.
It’s OK to do more than breathe, actually. It’s OK to take a moment -- in the wake of the Eagles’ 34-17 victory, ahead of the playoff game they’ll host next week -- to appreciate what they accomplished over these last four weeks. The actual accomplishment isn’t, on its face, much to brag about. They finished with a 9-7 record for the second consecutive year, and they finished atop a division that could charitably be called the worst in the NFL this season. They entered September as a favorite to represent their conference in the Super Bowl, and they will not enter the playoffs with that status. They might not even be favored at home next weekend.
But how they did what they did matters. This was a team that, after consecutive losses to the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, and Miami Dolphins, was as dead as Jacob Marley, dead as a doornail. The Eagles were 5-7, and there were questions about the quarterback, questions about the changes that they needed to make in the offseason, questions about the locker room, questions about everything.
Many of those questions remain, of course, and there will come an appropriate time to begin answering them. But amid a string of injuries to valuable players, a conga line to the trainer’s room that grew so long that it became near-comical at times, two of the most important people in the organization answered the questions about them. Surrounded by backups and rookies and youngsters, Wentz raised his level of play to, and at times well beyond, that of his MVP-caliber 2017 season. And coach Doug Pederson held together a group, fraying just a month ago, that could have fallen apart completely.
The result is a team that is nowhere near the equal of that Super Bowl team from 2017-18, but that is nonetheless perfect for Philadelphia’s sports sensibility. No matter how many touchdowns Boston Scott scored Sunday (three, by the way), no matter how many clutch catches Greg Ward makes, the Eagles have no expectations heading into the postseason. They’re there. That’s enough. They have done what no one expected them to do, and they have nothing to lose. They’re underdogs. It’s the status they’re most comfortable with. It’s the status their fans are most comfortable with. All the pressure’s off now, for everyone. Go ahead. It’s OK. Breathe.