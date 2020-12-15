The “run it more” crowd shouldn’t count Hurts’ runs towards any sort of new philosophy. Its contention is that running backs should run more, not quarterbacks. Those running back advocates should realize, then, that the running backs only carried the ball 17 times against the Saints. That’s been about normal for Pederson. In the previous four games the backs carried it 16 times against the Packers; 19 times against the Browns and 19 times against the Giants. Eagles backs carried it just nine times against the Seahawks, but then, the Seahawks entered with the NFL’s worst pass defense.