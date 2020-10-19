Had the game continued on its early trajectory and ended in a rout, had the Ravens continued bullying the Eagles' offense all afternoon, a quarterback controversy might well have developed. This is Philadelphia, after all. It doesn’t take much. As it turned out, though, the Eagles' 30-28 loss showed that the quarterback position is the least of their problems, and while Wentz is the main reason for that truth, he’s not the only reason. The Eagles really were dead as doornails until Hurts defibrillated them back to life. Two plays after his 20-yard run, he carried the ball again for a first down, juking and moonwalking for 3 yards. “Jalen was making people look silly out there today,” wide receiver Travis Fulgham said. “Gave some juice to the team.” Then he caught a throw-back pass from Wentz that gave a hint of the options and possibilities that he opens up.