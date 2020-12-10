“I just want to earn the respect of my teammates,” said Hurts, who said he didn’t think until he was entering the facility Wednesday about what he was wearing for his first press conference as the starter – a Houston Astros shirt and hat. “I got my Philly stuff now. ... I’m a little diverse. Can’t forget where I come from, though,” he said. He clarified that the sign he made with his fingers after throwing the touchdown pass Sunday was not “Horns Up,” for the Texas Longhorns, but “H-town.”