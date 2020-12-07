The Eagles were looking to snap their three-game losing streak in a place they won last season. This of course is a different year. Green Bay proved that by defeating the visiting Eagles, 30-16. Not only are the Eagles 3-8-1, but they have a quarterback controversy.
Which means, of course, that there was plenty to talk about on Twitter.
First up, a pre-game prediction.
The Eagles started the game playing impressive ball-control offense. A 15-play, 41-yard drive finally stalled, but the Eagles opened the scoring with a 52-yard Jake Elliott field goal after running 7 minutes and 7 seconds off the clock. It was the Eagles’ first lead since Nov. 1 when they beat the Dallas Cowboys, 23-9.
The Eagles were marching toward another score, but Carson Wentz was sacked for an eight-yard loss on third down, back to the Green Bay 41. It forced a punt.
The Eagles’ time of possession in the first quarter was 11:37, yet they only led 3-0 after one.
Jim Nantz said on CBS that the Packers have scored 10 touchdowns in their past four second quarters. The impressive second quarter play would continue.
The Packers took a 7-3 lead with 8:29 left in the first half when Davante Adams hauled in a fourth down 1-yard scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers. Darius Slay had tight coverage, but Adams tied a team record with his seventh consecutive game with a touchdown catch.
With some Aaron Rodgers magic in buying time, Green Bay increased the lead to 14-3 on a 25-yard scoring pass to Robert Tonyan with 57 seconds left in the first half.
A comparison of the QB’s:
Some incisive analysis of the TD:
A comment from a former Eagles LB on fundamentals:
Both teams punted after their first second-half possession. On their second drive of the third quarter, the Packers took a 20-3 lead on Rodgers’ 9-yard yard TD pass to Adams. It was Rodgers’ 400th career touchdown pass, and it completed a 7-play, 99-yard drive. It was Green Bay’s first 99-yard TD drive since 2009.
But did Green Bay get away with one?
Still, some voices weren’t being kind to the Eagles’ defensive backs.
Or the entire Eagles’ D.
With 7:39 left in the third quarter, Jalen Hurts made his first appearance at quarterback -- and unlike in previous games, he stayed in the entire series.
Here was Hurts’ best pass in his first series.
Hurts played the entire series, but the Eagles were forced to punt. There was an immediate suggestion for the next Eagles’ possession:
Mason Crosby’s 40-yard field goal extended the Packers’ lead to 23-3 with 11:19 left. Hurts came out for the second consecutive series. On fourth-and-18, Hurts found Greg Ward for a 32-yard touchdown pass with 7:52 left, cutting Green Bay’s lead to 23-10.
And with that, let the quarterback controversy begin.
All of a sudden, it was a game. Jalen Reagor returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown, making it 23-16, with 6:30 left, but Elliott missed the PAT.
Some advice for fleeing fans:
The Packers went three-and-out, giving the Eagles the ball on their own 30. But the Birds were then forced to punt. Green Bay then put the game away with Aaron Jones’ 77-yard run.
And as if the afternoon wasn’t bad enough for the Eagles, this happened at the same time:
The Eagles got the ball back one more time, but Hurts was intercepted with 1:47 left. The Packers celebrated, and the Eagles left to head into what promises to be an interesting week.