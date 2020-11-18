Reagor suffered a shoulder injury in training camp, and a thumb injury Week 2 against the Ravens. Sunday’s loss was just his fourth game, and it was underwhelming. Reagor caught four passes on seven targets for 47 yards. He also watched a 71-yard, field-flipping punt sail over his head, something special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said should not have happened. Overall, Reagor has 12 catches on 21 targets for 159 yards and one touchdown. He was not open when Carson Wentz went to him on a crucial fourth-down play late in Sunday’s game.