No one wants to tell Jason Peters that he’s not the player he used to be. Inside the Eagles’ locker room, there’s too much respect for him. When Peters tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee on Oct. 23, 2017, two weeks later offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland said: “I about want to cry right now.” Two weeks. For years, Peters’ teammates have spoken about him with a kind of awe and reverence reserved only for the elite of the sport’s elite. “Never wavered since I’ve been here,” center Jason Kelce once said. “He doesn’t like getting beat in practices or games. He takes it very personally. That level of competitiveness and drive has helped a guy with his level of talent play that way for so long.”