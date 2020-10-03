Recapping the offensive line carnage: In the offseason, the Eagles tried to delicately say goodbye to Peters, whose availability game-to-game and quarter-to-quarter had become one of several perennial injury concerns. They had drafted Andre Dillard in the first round in 2019 to take his place. But Brooks, one of the best right guards in football, suffered an Achilles tear in June, while recovering from a shoulder injury. The Eagles brought back Peters, to play right guard, but also potentially as insurance for Dillard, whose development was not enhanced by the pandemic-affected offseason.