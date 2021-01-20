Sure, Lurie and Roseman can peruse the list of the 15 highest-rated passers this season and note that 10 of them were on teams that made the playoffs. But as Robert De Niro says in Heat, there’s a flip side to that coin. There were 23 quarterbacks this season with a passer rating of 90.0 or higher, a figure that, as recently as the Eagles’ 2017-18 Super Bowl season, would have been three points above the league average. Only 13 of those 23 teams qualified for the postseason. What was terrific is now mediocre, and a team that isn’t getting truly elite quarterback play has to strengthen itself in other areas to thrive.