Which should tell the marketplace that they don’t believe he can be who he was in 2017 again. If they did, that would be the guy they’d want. So they’re telling the marketplace that they don’t think he can be who he was. So now you have to find a team that believes the opposite, even though it doesn’t know him as well as the Eagles do. Which, by the way, is why it’s no coincidence that the two teams with the most interest – Chicago and Indianapolis – both have former Eagles coaches who were on the staff when Carson had his best season. Each of them has enough confidence -- or arrogance -- time will tell, to believe they can get that out of them again.