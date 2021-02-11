Lurie told us the day he fired Doug Pederson that Pederson didn’t deserve it; that Lurie had to make “tough decisions on prognosticating the future,” to “retrench and rededicate and allocate resources,” that their “difference in vision is much more about where we’re at as a franchise,” and Pederson’s “vision has to be: what can I do to fix this right away?” Lurie isn’t interested in “right away,” so he fired Pederson.