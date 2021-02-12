Due diligence though, what happens if somehow the Eagles can’t trade Wentz by March 19, and we do venture beyond the bounds of ridiculousness? Well, a post-June 1 trade of Wentz would actually be better for the Eagles’ 2021 cap -- spotrac.com says the dead cap money this year would be $19,373,538. But before you yell “Eureka!” and decide that option makes the most sense, a post-June 1 trade just means the dead cap is spread over two years. So instead of being completely out from under Wentz’s contract in 2022, as they would be if they traded him now, the Eagles would still be carrying around $24,543,076 of dead Wentz cash. The two-year total adds up to the potential dead cap figure this year if there’s no trade by March 19.