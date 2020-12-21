“I thought overall he did well. Again, gave up some sacks, but listen, having gone back and looked at the film, sacks aren’t always on the offensive line,” Pederson said. “The quarterback, Jalen, needs to know that on a three-step drop, for instance, the ball has to come out of his hand, because of the technique and the aggressiveness that we ask our offensive line to do. As a quarterback, you just know that, and you’ve got to get the ball out of your hand, and that happened to us yesterday on a couple of those sacks on quick game timing.”