Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks left with a shoulder injury during the second quarter. He was carted off and several players came out to show support as he was attended to by trainers. Brooks went down during the PAT following the Eagles’ second-quarter touchdown. The team listed him as questionable to return.
After nearly a quarter of offensive struggles, Carson Wentz found Josh Perkins for a 24-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 10-3 lead with 1:52 left in the second quarter.
The Giants tied things up after Aldrick Rosas hit a 37-yard field goal with 5:16 left in the second quarter to knot the score at 3-3.
Miles Sanders went to the locker room after spending time in the medical tent during an Eagles drive midway through the second quarter. Sanders came up limping after a four-yard pass in the first quarter, but returned from a brief time. Sanders is questionable to return with an ankle injury.
The Eagles took a 3-0 lead after Jake Elliott hit a 31-yard field goal with 3:39 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles offense stalled out at the Giants’ 38-yard line, turning it over on downs after Carson Wentz was forced to throw the ball away with pressure in his face. Greg Ward left the opening drive of the game limping off the field after a Wentz run.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Good afternoon, Eagles fans. It’s a cold, gloomy day at MetLife Stadium, where the Eagles are set to take on the New York Giants with a playoff berth hanging in the balance. If the Eagles win, they’ll host a NFC wild card round game next weekend. If they lose, they’ll have to hope the Cowboys don’t leapfrog them with a win over Washington this afternoon.
Carson Wentz has been dominant for most of the team’s last three games, all against division opponents, and all requiring him to make plays in high-leverage situations. He’s orchestrated two game-winning drives against the Giants in Week 14 and Washington the following Sunday. Against the Cowboys, he completed 31 of his 40 passing attempts for 319 yards and one touchdown.
The 4-11 Giants are coming off two straight wins, including a 41-35, win over Washington in which both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley looked exceptional.
Be sure to study up on the keys to the game with Paul Domowitch’s numbers that matter.
The Eagles will be without Zach Ertz today, and possibly for the rest of the season after news surfaced that he has a lacerated kidney, as Les Bowen writes.
The Eagles home-road splits this season have been staggering, especially on defense. Les Bowen provides the context, including what the players think contributes to it, here.
Assuming the Eagles win, former Eagles general manager Joe Banner thinks their chances against the Seahawks are much better than how they’d fare against the 49ers. Read Paul Domowitch’s Q&A to find out why.
Jason Peters’ illustrious career may be nearing its end. Jeff McLane talked to his teammates about how highly they think of him.
From Rob Tornoe: Why aren’t Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling today’s Eagles game?