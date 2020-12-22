Jalen Hurts made another strong case to be the Eagles quarterback in Sunday’s second straight start, further opening the lid on the brewing controversy in Philadelphia.
Hurts passed for 338 yards and rushed for another 63 yards and a touchdown in place of Carson Wentz, who reportedly wants to start in Philadelphia or a trade, but the Eagles fell to 4-9-1 with a 33-26 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Hurts will need more than two games to solidify himself as the starting quarterback, and all signs point to the rookie taking over the offense for the remainder of the season. If that means only the next two games, maybe there’s a way the Eagles can keep Wentz and Hurts on the roster next season. If the Eagles make the playoffs on a prayer, the looming offseason QB controversy will take on a new tone.
Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch and EJ Smith discuss the Eagles’ immediate future and 2021 on the latest Birds’ Eye View podcast.
