The Eagles rushed for 194 yards against the league’s fifth-ranked run defense, which is an impressive accomplishment. But 160 of those 194 yards came on four plays, including Miles Sanders' 74-yard third-quarter gallop and a 40-yard run by quarterback Carson Wentz. Still, 194 yards is 194 yards.
Grade: A-minus
The Eagles had a pair of costly drops by Sanders and rookie John Hightower in the first half. Zach Ertz had just four catches for 33 yards before leaving the game with an ankle injury. But the resilient Wentz made several big plays in the second half, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Travis Fulgham with a rusher wrapped around his legs that gave them a chance to tie the game.
Grade: B
The defense did a good job on the Ravens' three running backs, holding Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins to 2.6 yards per carry. They held Lamar Jackson in check for a while. But his 37-yard TD run in the third quarter gave the Ravens an 18-point lead. He finished with 108 rushing yards on nine carries.
Grade: B-minus
The Eagles gave up an early 7-yard TD pass to tight end Nick Boyle, but otherwise, did a pretty good job. Jackson completed just 16-of-27 passes for 186 yards and was sacked three times. Tight end Mark Andrews had just two catches for 21 yards. What the Eagles didn’t have, and needed, was an interception. They’ve got two in six games.
Grade: B-minus
Jake Elliott’s missed 52-yard attempt at the end of the first half ended up being huge in a two-point loss. The Eagles' coverage units didn’t have a great game either. The Ravens' James Proche averaged 8.6 yards on five punt returns, and kick returner Devin Duvernay had a 37-yard return in the third quarter that kick-started a Ravens touchdown drive.
Grade: C-minus
The Eagles had more key players go down, including Sanders (knee) and Ertz (ankle) and right tackle Jack Driscoll (ankle). Receivers, including Sanders, dropped some big passes. Wentz took one of the fiercest beatings of his career. And yet, they still had a chance to tie the game at the end. They’re 1-4-1, and yeah, that’s all that really matters. But their play in the second half Sunday might help them Thursday night, assuming they have enough healthy players to field a team.
Grade: C-plus