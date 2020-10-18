The Eagles had more key players go down, including Sanders (knee) and Ertz (ankle) and right tackle Jack Driscoll (ankle). Receivers, including Sanders, dropped some big passes. Wentz took one of the fiercest beatings of his career. And yet, they still had a chance to tie the game at the end. They’re 1-4-1, and yeah, that’s all that really matters. But their play in the second half Sunday might help them Thursday night, assuming they have enough healthy players to field a team.