Here, the tendency is to view any Eagles loss through one prism and one prism only: one that’s tinted green and white. What didn’t the Eagles do? What did they do wrong? What could they and should they have done better or differently? What went against them? Russell Wilson nullified most, if not all, of those questions Sunday night. Even without Carson Wentz, even after Jadeveon Clowney concussed Wentz with a helmet-to-helmet hit that warranted a penalty but didn’t draw one, the Eagles had a chance to win this wild-card game. Except Wilson, time after time, wouldn’t let them. He was that good. He is that good.