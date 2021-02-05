He has Sirianni, the league’s biggest question mark, instead of Pederson, who went to the playoffs three of the past four years. They have Wentz, in shambles, instead of Foles, whom they spurned both in 2019 and 2020; they chose Jalen Hurts as a backup when they could have reacquired Foles last year. They chose Howie Roseman over John Dorsey last month. Dorsey drafted the nucleus of a Chiefs team which, on Sunday, will try to become the first repeat champions since Tom Brady and Patriots cheated the Eagles with SpyGate after the 2004 season.